10 lightsaber duels in Star Wars: The Clone Wars that get our midi-chlorians going

Like it was ever going to be something else? Come come, Mr. Kenobi... this duel should be shown in museums. It should be put in time capsules. We'd run into a burning building to save this scene.

It's another moment in which Sidious decides to personally come to town, and this time it's just because he's kind of annoyed? Maul and Savage have been romping around on Mandalore free as can be, with Maul possibly forgetting that he once had a master that can deal out death faster than Dexter Jettster can deal out saber dart information.

Yeah, Sidious senses the shenanigans and decides that he could use some exercise.

Make no mistake, that's all this fight is for him. He glides into the Mandalorian capital on the wings of a dream, reminds Maul that there can only be two, and that Maul is no longer his apprentice. He almost ignores Savage — in our headcanons, he gives Savage a pretty decent "ya basic."

Sidious breaks out two sabers (no waiting), and the workout commences. Maul gets a taste of what it must have been like for Vizsla in the episode before this because he never comes remotely close to anything that could even dream of a hit. Savage, big dumb Savage, lumbers around and tries his best. His best is basic.

Sidious kills Savage ("I'm not like you, I never was"), and Maul rallies with the darksaber and his classic single red to take Sidious on solo. It doesn't matter. This is leg day for Sidious, he didn't forget, and when he's had enough, he just blasts Maul with Force lightning, as if to say, "that was fun, thanks, but here's the deal..."

We don't get to see what Sidious is truly capable of in Revenge of the Sith because it involves real actors, and human bodies have limits. Not so in animation — there's a moment in which a cackling Sidious does half of a back-bend and blocks blows with both of his sabers, and that is the stuff that animated dreams (and nightmares) are made of. Factor in the presence of the darksaber, and you have a rad dad duel that makes our midi-chlorians jump up and down inside of our blood. It is not likely to be topped... but Season 7 is here, after all.

Will Ahsoka vs. Maul in Season 7 knock it from its perch? They've had years to perfect the animation, and Ray Park personally did some motion capture for it. Maul's gonna be double-blading it again, and chronologically he still has the darksaber. Ahsoka also has mad moves. All of that together makes one heady broth, and it just might do the job.

For now, though... Sidious. It's good for him to get out and about every now and then. For him. Not for anyone else.

The Result: Savage is dead, dead, dead. Maul gets his bottom whipped. Whatever Maul's big criminal plans were, they're now under the control of Sidious. He's a Sidious pawn once again, as Sheev Palpatine showed him (and viewers) that there's just no messing around with the phantom menace of mayhem. You come at the king, you'd best not miss. Maul misses, and Savage misses big. Snoke 'em if you got em, Savage... ya burnt.

Now, if we want to get into bare-handed brawling? Nothing tops Anakin beating the merry kriffmas out of Rush Clovis in Season 6. Anakin would demand that we put it at the top of the list.