Tifa Final Fantasy VII Remake
Gaming: Predator: Hunting Grounds tracks down trailer; Final Fantasy VII breaks sales records; more
Joe and Anthony Russo
WIRE Buzz: Russo's Battle of the Planets not a direct adaptation; 16-bit WALL-E for Earth Day; more
Jimmy Kimmel Doctor Zaius
Planet of the Apes' Dr. Zaius monkeys around with Jimmy Kimmel in virus safety interview
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1- Hermione
What would our favorite witches do: quarantine edition

The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 9 “Old Friends Not Forgotten“ Breakdown | SYFY WIRE Podcasts

Star Wars: The Clone Wars made us tear up with just a font [Jabba the Pod Video 2.16]

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Apr 22, 2020

We didn't think it was possible, but a font can make you cry.

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars began the final arc for the series, the long-awaited "Siege of Mandalore." The first installment immediately set things up and let viewers know that they were not in for just another television episode, or even another episode of this series. Things were different right from the start, making this feel like a true cinematic event.

What appeared when the episode began? The words "Lucasfilm Limited" showed up, something that we don't usually see at the start of this show. It wasn't just that, either — the words appeared as they used to appear long, long ago. They were simple green-ish words on a black background, and just like that we were all kids again in the early '80s watching Star Wars on a VHS tape.

As Luke Skywalker once said, "That was a cheap move."

Next came the show's title in a red hue, displayed over the full John Williams opening fanfare, another first for this series. This is all before things actually started happening on screen, and many of us were already losing our minds. Once the action began? Toast city, and we were the mayors.

Our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Brian, Caitlin, and Matt) tried to take it all in and discuss the karkin' kriff out of it. Watch the video edition of their latest episode below to see whether or not they keep it together.

