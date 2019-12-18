Debate Club: The 5 best moments of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

You should know something right off the bat: We love The Last Jedi. We not only love The Last Jedi, we don't particularly understand why anyone wouldn't. The film interrogates the Star Wars mythos while still investing in it fully: It is joyous in a way that feels earned rather than blind fanboyish.

In fact, we think it's the best Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back. So, as The Rise of Skywalker comes out this week, we remind you of our five favorite moments from The Last Jedi.