The Rise of Skywalker: The gang faces flying Stormtroopers in first official clip

As if you needed another reason to get pumped for The Rise of Skywalker, we now have the first official, heart-thumping clip from the long-awaited ninth Star Wars episode. In it, Rey (Daisey Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), and BB-8 are on the run from a bunch of First Order Stromtroopers who can fly via the use of special, Mandalorian-esque jetpacks.

Feeling like a loving throwback to the desert chase sequences of classic Westerns, the clip also offers us a snippet of John Williams' thrilling score for the project, which was directed by the returning J.J. Abrams (The Force Awakens). When the group realizes that their nefarious foes can take to the air, 3PO, Finn, and Dameron all sound off with the same comedic line of dialogue: "They fly now."

Check out the scene below:

Video of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Film Clip

Wrapping up the "Skywalker Saga" of the original and prequel trilogies, The Rise of Skywalker features Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Carrie Fisher (General Organa) Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Billie Lourd (Lt. Connix), and Greg Grunberg (Snap Wexley).

One big question about one of these familiar characters still remains: how did Palpatine survive his fall into the core of the Death Star in 1983's Return of the Jedi?

Naomi Ackie (Jannah), Kerri Russell (Zorii Bliss), Richard E. Grant (Allegiant General Pryde), and Dominic Monaghan are among the newcomers to the Star Wars canon.

In a special (not to mention emotional) retrospective video released yesterday, you can spot Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ed Sheeran in their cameo costumes for the upcoming movie. Above anything else, however, the "special look" is a testament to the enduring and far-reaching powers of the entire franchise that George Lucas kicked off more than four decades ago. It's beyond moving and SYFY WIRE is so honored to be a part of this fandom.

Video of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Special Look

Co-written by Abrams and Chris Terrio, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters everywhere on Friday, Dec. 20.