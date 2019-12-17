First reactions to The Rise of Skywalker praise a satisfyingly overstuffed end to the Star Wars saga

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's big, star-studded red carpet premiere went down in Hollywood Monday night, which means we have a whole host of newly Force-ified tweeters.

Based on these first reactions, it looks like J.J. Abrams (who directed and co-wrote the picture) has successfully wrapped up the Skywalker Family Saga, which encapsulates more than 40 years of storytelling.

While we haven't yet encountered anyone saying that this is the greatest Star Wars movie ever made, early viewers can't seem to deny that the final chapter is a satisfying swan song that packs in as many goodies — and as much fan service — as it can across a 2 hour, 21 minute runtime.

Check out what folks are saying below....

Taking place a year after The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker finds the depleted Resistance making one last ditch effort to recruit members and take down the First Order once and for all. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is still reeling from the loss of her mentor, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and the true meaning behind her Force-sensitive powers. She'll face the ultimate test when Emperor Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) mysteriously returns from the dead.

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher returns via unused Force Awakens footage), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) are all back for the ninth and final episode.

Keri Russell (Zorri Bliss), Naomi Ackie (Jannah), Richard E. Grant (Allegiant General Pryde), and Dominic Monaghan (Beaumont Kin) join the franchise as brand-new characters.

Co-written by Chris Terrio, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters everywhere this Friday, Dec. 20.