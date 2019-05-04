Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker scores a sweet 16-bit trailer for May the 4th

Star Wars Day is finally upon us and it's time to revel in all things emerging from that spectacular geeky galaxy far, far away. To partake in the festivities in his own inimitable style, Star Wars faithful and well-known online filmmaker John Stratman has concocted a sweet treat to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

His awesome contribution to May The 4th is a sly homage to old-school 16-bit video games of yore applied to the official trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Stratman is notorious for his slick remastered trailers in 8-bit and 16-bit style, and for Episode 9 he's crafted his mini masterpiece based on the Super Star Wars game from 1992's popular SNES platform.

Video of Super Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker- 16-bit Trailer Remake

"I love the visual style of the Super Star Wars games," Stratman tells SYFY WIRE. "While I've done this kind of video before, I wanted this trailer remake to be the most authentic to the Super Star Wars style. The color palettes, sound effects, and the instruments for the music were ripped directly from the original games. Amena Kamel did a fantastic job with the music. I love the new Star Wars movies, but I also miss the early '90s charm those old games had. I'm just doing my best to keep their spirit alive."

Witness the wonder of Rey facing off against a screaming T.I.E. Interceptor, Lando Calrissian and Chewie piloting the venerable Millennium Falcon, and the hulking demise of the Death Star in this righteous retro offering above, then tell us if it captures the true Star Wars sensation on this celebratory day.