Full trailer for 'Star Wars: Visions' anime anthology on Disney+ brings a whole new look to the galaxy far, far away

The galaxy far, far away expands in a way you've never seen before in the official trailer for Star Wars: Visions. Landing on Disney+ in late September, the upcoming anthology will present nine galactic stories presented within the visual medium of anime. This footage is an absolute bounty — not only for the eyes, but also for the imagination.

Crafted by some of the most respected studios in Japan (Twin Engine, Production IG, and Science Saru to name a few), the shorts look like they draw from a plethora of influences ranging from Studio Ghibli, to Dragonball Z, to My Hero Academia.

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy, said in a statment. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

Watch the trailer now:

Lucasfilm also announced the voice cast for the English dub. Keep your ears pricked for the voice talents of Brian Tee, Lucy Liu, Jaden Waldman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Temuera Morrison, Shelby Young, Marc Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, Jonathan Lipow, Karen Fukuhara, Nichole Sakura, Christopher Sean, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Andrew Kishino, Stephanie Sheh, Kimiko Glenn, Andrew Kishino, Simu Liu, Masi Oka, Greg Chin, Neil Kaplan, Michael Sinterniklaas, Jaden Waldman, Kyle Chandler, David Harbour, Jordan Fisher, James Hong, Anna Cathcart, Hiromi Dames, Paul Nakauchi, Kyle McCarley, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung, George Takei, Keone Young, and Lorraine Toussaint.

A number of cast members — mainy Gordon-Levitt, Moynihan, and, of course, Morrison — have already appeared in other Star Wars projects.

“We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime,” Waugh said during Anime Expo Lite in early July. “We realized we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they’re such experts at. So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them — hopefully to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we’ve seen before in the Star Wars galaxy.”

“What’s really exciting is how unique and special each one of these shorts are,” added Waugh's fellow EP, Josh Rimes. “Each studio has different styles and tones.”

Jacqui Lopez also serves as executive producer on the series. Justin Leach and Kanako Shirasaki are co-executive producer and producer, respectively.

The full lineup of shorts and studios is as follows:

Kamikaze Douga - "The Duel"

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - "Lop and Ochō"

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - "Tatooine Rhapsody"

Trigger - "The Twins"

Trigger - "The Elder"

Kinema Citrus - "The Village Bride"

Science Saru - "Akakiri"

Science Saru - "T0-B1"

Production IG - "The Ninth Jedi"

Star Wars: Visions premieres on Disney+ Thursday, Sep. 22.