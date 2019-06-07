Star Wars Weekly: A further look inside Galaxy's Edge and Episode IX speculation

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

THE STAR WARS SHOW AT GALAXY'S EDGE

In the world of Star Wars, Galaxy's Edge is still at the top of everyone's minds. With the public finally able to experience the park for themselves, the waves of photos and videos coming from Anaheim are overwhelming. As you might expect, though, the official Star Wars Show might have the best footage, as they got the run of the park when it was empty. Watch below for a great glimpse of Batuu.

STAR WARS AT D23

News broke that D23, the official Disney fan convention, would be an exciting con for Star Wars fans. There's going to be a look at The Mandalorian as part of Disney's preview of its upcoming Disney+ streaming platform, as well as a look at The Rise of Skywalker during their feature film presentation.

My guess is that the footage of The Mandalorian Disney showed at Star Wars Celebration will feature prominently at the D23 presentation, which is probably why it still hasn't been made publicly available. As for The Rise of Skywalker, it's anyone's guess what could be seen. Will they show a scene? A new trailer? Nothing at all? All of these things are possible.

D23 takes place August 23-25 in Anaheim, California.

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER

EA has released a look at the key cover art for their upcoming game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It looks like a classic Star Wars poster, complete with a dark-sider with a red lightsaber. In this case, the dark-sider is one of the Empire's Inquisitorius, the Second Sister.

The game follows a young Padawan, Cal Kestis, on the run in the wake of Order 66. He has to find a new life away from the Empire and keep out of the way of the Inquisitorius. It should prove exciting, as Star Wars has endured a significant lack of single player games in the last few years. Battlefront II had an outstanding single-player mode, but it still left fans needing that single-player, story-driven gameplay wanting more.

Fallen Order comes out November 15 and can hopefully sate all of our thirsts.

ATTACK OF THE CLONES

During the production of Attack of the Clones, George Lucas actually allowed an early iteration of a web camera onto the set in order to give fans a sneak peek at what it was that they were doing on the second film in the prequel trilogy.

Most of these videos, though surely sitting in a vault of a hard drive somewhere at Lucasfilm, seem lost to time. At least one made it onto YouTube, though. Here is Ahmed Best delightfully interviewing Hayden Christensen:

Video of Ahmed Best Interviewing Hayden Christensen

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!