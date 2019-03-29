Star Wars Weekly: A long-lost star joins Celebration and Star Wars gets political

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

KERI RUSSELL AND STEPHEN COLBERT

Keri Russell will travel to a galaxy far, far away when she appears in Star Wars: Episode IX this December, but the only officially released information about her participation is simply that she’s participating. That didn’t stop Stephen Colbert from asking her leading questions about what part she might play in the upcoming film when she spoke with him on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

For the most part, she remained tight-lipped. The only thing she did reveal, though, was that, “I do have the coolest costume. I will say that.”

Which isn’t much, honestly.

Video of Stephen Wants &#039;Star Wars&#039; Spoilers From Keri Russell

Hopefully, with Star Wars Celebration right around the corner, we’ll get a better look at what she might be doing. In the meantime, we’ll have to take her word for it about her costume.

THE STAR WARS SHOW CELEBRATION LIVE STREAM

Speaking of Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that there will be a live stream from the delightfully watchable (and Emmy nominated!) The Star Wars Show for the duration of the convention.

In years past, the live content provided by The Star Wars Show has been the best way to take part in Celebration if you’re unable to make it. Most of the major panels get played live, plus there are all kinds of exclusive tidbits and interviews the hosts offer throughout the show.

Stay tuned to the official Star Wars YouTube channel during Celebration, which takes place April 11 through 15.

HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN AT CELEBRATION

In a last-minute addition to the Star Wars Celebration lineup, it was revealed that Hayden Christensen will be making an appearance at the fan convention.

It should go without saying that Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. After some negative reaction to those two films, though, he largely disappeared from the convention circuit. At the last Star Wars Celebration, he made a surprise appearance at the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars panel. He was welcomed with a standing ovation and it’s great to see him back again, dipping his toes in the waters of Star Wars fandom.

The prequels went through a period of online upheaval not unlike what’s currently being experienced by the sequel trilogy. They were the butt of constant jokes and as soon as the generation that grew up with them took hold as voices online, that negativity got drowned. I expect the same will happen for the sequel trilogy over the coming years.

DOOKU: THE LOST JEDI

Star Wars is getting into the audio novel game. Cavan Scott, who has written plenty of Star Wars already, has a background in audio dramas. He’s responsible for plenty of the much-touted Big Finish Doctor Who radio dramas, which made him a perfect fit for a brand new, full-cast drama about Count Dooku.

This got announced this week and it’s moving quickly, as it'll be coming out at the end of next month. Jedi Lost promises to reveal secrets about Dooku’s past that have been largely hidden since the creation of the character.

This audio drama will also feature Asajj Ventress, a character created for and popularized by the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

MIKE LEE, TAUNTAUNS, AND JAR JAR BINKS

Utah Senator Mike Lee took to the Senate floor to preach delusions about climate change and how having more kids will fix whatever problems plague the planet. And he somehow used a photo of Luke Skywalker on a Tauntaun on Hoth to do it.

When screencaps of C-Span started appearing, many thought they were photoshopped. Including Mark Hamill.

Lee’s nonsensical antics even drew Stephen Colbert's attention:

Video of Colbert Gives Mike Lee The Mike Lee Treatment

My only complaint with this is the characterization of Jar Jar Binks as some sort of malicious actor. The Gungan representative was a hero who was temporarily manipulated by a Sith Lord, but still had a good heart and desire to help people.

In Lee, that’s doubtful.

THE PHANTOM MENACE – CLUB JEDI

We’re still celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and advertising from that era is endlessly fascinating. And hilarious.

This early PlayStation ad makes little sense, but it might be the coolest Anthony Daniels has ever been.

Video of Sony Playstation - Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace - Club Jedi (1999, UK)

Until next week: May the Force be with you!