Star Wars Weekly: Cassian Andor series hits hyperdrive, Daisy Ridley talks Reylo

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

RETURN OF THE TONY GILROY

When Rogue One was in trouble, Gareth Edwards stuck to the editing room and filmmaker Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton, Nightcrawler) was brought in to handle the rewrites and reshoots. Rogue One ended up being pretty successful, and it certainly holds its own against all the other brilliant Star Wars films. However, Gilroy made news in the last year when he said that he didn't particularly care for Star Wars, and was more interested in the individual film's story.

In any case, it looks like he's coming back to the world of these characters:

All of the major entertainment outlets are reporting that he's been tapped to return and help shape the Cassian Andor television show that Disney+ is premiering sometime in the future.

With the show focusing on Cassian and K-2SO, it's easy to narrow down the time in which it takes place, with just a couple of years before Rogue One as its runway. Cassian and Kaytoo met first in a comic book tie-in that came out in 2017.

Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, who played Cassian and K-2SO, respectively, will be reprising their roles for the show. It won't be the first time they've come back to these characters, either. Both feature prominently in the Secrets of the Empire VR experience that is available at The Void locations.

A LOOK AT ZORRI BLISS

Zorri Bliss is one of the most mysterious characters in the new lineup for The Rise of Skywalker. Little is known about her. We do know that she's played by Keri Russell and we know she's connected in some way to Poe Dameron's past, but outside of that, information is thin.

Entertainment Weekly has a new look at her from the film and she's holding some manner of disc. It could be anything, but the thing it looks the most like in the previous Star Wars canon is a mini-holoprojector like the one Qui-Gon Jinn uses to show Watto the Queen's ship in The Phantom Menace.

Oscar Isaac has also said that Zorri Bliss is a complicated character with no allegiance to the First Order or the Resistance.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

REYLO WILL BE ADDRESSED

Daisy Ridley spoke to Entertainment Weekly about The Rise of Skywalker and, naturally, the subject of Reylo — a possible and popular relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren — came up. Ridley had a very diplomatic answer about the ship, explaining that it would be dealt with in the context of the new film.

"It's no joke," she told EW, "and I think it's dealt with really well because it's not skimmed over."

What that means is anyone's guess. Some are claiming that this is definitive proof that Rey and Kylo Ren are going to get together in The Rise of Skywalker and others are claiming this is definitive proof that they're not. To think Daisy Ridley would give anything that big away at this point in the film's lead up is sort of absurd.

The only time we're going to get a definitive answer is when the film is out.

STAR WARS IN THE DICTIONARY

Words from the Star Wars universe have been part of everyday speech for a long time, but dictionaries are finally starting to catch up. The Oxford English Dictionary added a number of words including padawan, Jedi, mindtrick, and "lightsabre." The spelling of lightsaber is owed to this particular dictionary being British, so they hewed to the British spelling.

It's no wonder that the Star Wars social media crew called out Merriam-Webster for the American English treatment of the words.

Dictionaries are designed to reflect language as it's used, so new words are added constantly. Who among us hasn't used these words? It's great to know that future generations won't need to have seen Star Wars in order to head to the dictionary and understand what the hell we're all talking about.

STAR WARS RESISTANCE

The new episode of Star Wars Resistance, "Live Fire," airs on Sunday. A new clip is out and you should check it out.

The episode itself revolves around a really interesting idea. In racing, each racer is out to advantage themselves. When you have personalities with egos like Hype Fazon, this selfishness is a trait that makes him a great racer, but a fighter pilot needs to worry about all of their wingmates. If they're going to be fighting the First Order, that's going to need to change.

It's a great episode and one step closer to The Rise of Skywalker.

It airs Sunday on Disney and Disney XD.

REY'S PORSCHE

Apparently, Porsche has entered into a marketing arrangement with Lucasfilm for The Rise of Skywalker. They released the following tease and I'll leave you with that this week.

How this is going to yield them any extra sales is beyond me, but it's a beautiful looking spot.

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!