Star Wars Weekly: What do the new Mandalorian reveals mean? And how much is that Lego Star Destroyer?!

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

THE MANDALORIAN IN EW

Entertainment Weekly has a new exclusive look at The Mandalorian with a lot of new pictures and information about the show that’s coming in just two short months.

There are a few great tidbits in the story. Chief among them is the further confirmation that Boba Fett is not a Mandalorian. There has been some contention about this point, even after George Lucas put the words straight into the mouth of a character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We'll say it again: Boba Fett is not, and has never been, a Mandalorian. He just wears Mandalorian armor.

Pedro Pascal’s titular character in this show, though, very much is a Mandalorian — unlike Boba Fett.

Next, we now have a name for Giancarlo Esposito’s character. He’s called Moff Gideon and that's still just about all we know about him.

The other big bit of news came in the revelation that Julia Jones had joined the cast, offering Star Wars its first real Native American representation.

What does this all mean for the state of the galaxy during this lawless time on the outskirts? Well, I think it means we're definitely going to get the rough-and-tumble feel of everyone's favorite hive of scum and villainy, Mos Eisley. The most intriguing character might be Moff Gideon at the moment. What role does the Empire and its remnant play in the Wild West birth of the New Republic? Are they looking for a way to join the rest of the Imperials in wild space and turn into the First Order? Only time will tell.

The other thing that's fascinating is the thoughts conjured by the image of Julia Jones. With the Mandalorian and Cara Dune there in the hut, it evokes images of Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo. In that film, the title character, another man with no name, gets involved in a war between two competing criminal enterprises and has to hide out as he recovers in a hut not unlike the one we see above. Is this the Star Wars equivalent of a safe house?

It's definitely likely.

You can read the full article over at Entertainment Weekly. The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on launch day, Nov. 12.

KYLO REN GOES TO DAGOBAH

Next week sees the release of Star Wars: Age of Resistance: Snoke, which is a special issue in the Age of series from Marvel Comics. In it, Snoke takes Kylo Ren to Dagobah for training. Here's an official preview that you really need to check out:

This seems to further hint there might be connections between Snoke and Palpatine, just based on some of the previewed dialogue.

The only time we'd known of a plan to convert Luke to the dark side was in Return of the Jedi. Could the Emperor somehow have a tighter connection to Snoke than we realized? Snoke certainly has the information that would likely have only been known by Palpatine — from the identity of Vader and his bloodline to the ways of the dark side. All of these things were closely guarded secrets by the Skywalker twins, so unless he was close to Palpatine, how would he have known? We’ll know more on Wednesday, Sept. 11 when the issue hits comic book stands. Until then, let the fan theories fly.

TSA REVERSES COURSE

The TSA made the news a couple of weeks ago by banning the thermal detonator-shaped Coke bottles being sold right now at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The TSA (rightfully) took a lot of flack for the decision, but it seems as though cooler heads have prevailed.

The decision has been rescinded and you can now carry these in your bags on domestic flights.

MAR WARS

Imagine going through life having never seen Star Wars. Difficult, I know. Now, imagine deciding you’re going to watch it and live-tweet the experience.

That’s what happened to Twitter user @vibeswithcisco over the past week, and now she’s a star in the Star Wars fandom. Her passion and enthusiasm for the films were infectious, and captured the attention of Star Wars Twitter. One of the most adorable bits of business she had? She couldn’t quite keep track of all the characters' names, so she gave each character a ridiculous nickname. Poe Dameron became "Hot Man Running." Yoda was "stringbean." Rey? "Sunflower."

Her threads even captured the attention of the Star Wars show.

And she's even started inspiring fan art.

And this one of Mar herself is just too good:

You can read more about Mar and her journey here, but I think the reason she’s so thoroughly captured the fandom is the incessant positivity and enthusiasm with which she approaches Star Wars. It’s how fandom ought to be.

LEGO STAR DESTROYER

LEGO unveiled a brand new Star Destroyer kit this week.

It’s huge.

It’s almost 5,000 pieces and will set you back a cool $700.

I repeat: Huge.

When it’s built, it will be almost four-feet long, so if you’re planning on getting one, start thinking about where you’re going to put it. Read more about it here.

JEDI KNIGHT: REBORN

The Jedi Knight games are coming back, and that’s good news for Star Wars fans. Released in 2002 and 2003, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy starred Kyle Katarn (the original hero of the Death Star plans theft) on his journey to becoming a Jedi.

They’re great games and they’re now being ported to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Let the gaming begin!

The games come out on both systems later this month.

DARTH VADER AND SIDIOUS DO SOME GOOD

Ian McDiarmid and Hayden Christensen are appearing at a convention together in Utah, and took time out of their schedule to visit some kids at Primary Children’s Hospital.

It’s a heartwarming thing to see. You can read more about it here.

THE FAST FOOD BATTLE OF NABOO

This week, I’m going to leave you with one of the most bizarre bits of advertising from 1999. Everyone is well aware that Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut teamed up to become the exclusive fast-food partners of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace... right?

Well, in this bizarre ad, they actually team up to battle the Trade Federation.

Video of Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell &quot;Star Wars Episode 1&quot; Commercial 1999

Until next week: May the Force be with you!