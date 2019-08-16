Star Wars Weekly: Major news for Star Wars' future, as new series rise as old faves fall

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

KENOBI ON DISNEY+?

There’s a lot of news this week revolving around the idea that we’re getting an Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. There is a lot of reporting about it, and people are using this as confirmation that the series is definitely happening. It may be happening. But we don’t have any official confirmation just yet.

The first I saw of the story came from Jordan Maison at Cinelinx:

After Cinelinx broke the news that a contract may have been signed for the series, Deadline came on board with internal confirmations of its own.

Then the major trades, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, followed suit.

But the language used in each of them is a little different. Some reports say Ewan McGregor has signed on. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety both wrote that he’s merely “in talks.”

Still, this is great news. It’s definitely a confirmation of movement in the direction of bringing Ewan McGregor back, but it is by no means confirmation that any of this is actually going to happen. Lucasfilm has been very careful about announcing projects only after they’re really going to come out since the disaster of Josh Trank’s rumored Boba Fett movie.

I’m just saying take all of this news cautiously and don’t get too excited yet. Nothing is confirmed until Lucasfilm confirms it and, even then, it could still fall through.

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER SCORE

Don Williams, brother of John Williams and a musician in his own right, appeared at an event to talk about the score to Jurassic Park and let loose a tidbit about the score for The Rise of Skywalker.

ComicBook.com first reported on this, quoting Williams as saying that 34 minutes of music for the film has already been recorded. The most exciting part, though? “I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort. Everyone: Leia, Yoda, the Phantom, the Darth, all of it. It’s gonna be in there and in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.”

This makes us all the more eager to get a new Soundtrack Show podcast from David W. Collins breaking down the details of just how John Williams hid everything in the score for the final film in the Skywalker Saga.

RIAN JOHNSON’S TRILOGY

Rian Johnson is out on the press circuit for his new film, Knives Out, which will be appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival. Reporter Brandon Katz talked to him for the Observer, and got Johnson to elaborate on what it was he was looking to do in the trilogy of Star Wars films that it sounds like he’s actively working on.

“We’re doing something that steps beyond the legacy characters. What does that look like? To me, the blue sky element of it is what was most striking about it. I know the way that I’m coming at it and what’s fun about it for everyone in Lucasfilm is figuring out, ‘what’s the next step?’ It really makes you think and figure out what the essence of Star Wars is for me and what that will look like moving forward.”

The internal reception to The Last Jedi and Johnson’s work ethic and powers as a storyteller were enough that Kathleen Kennedy signed him up for a trilogy before The Last Jedi even hit theaters. After seeing the movie, her faith in him feels well placed.

There’s no word on when his trilogy will begin coming out, but it can’t come soon enough.

RESISTANCE’S SECOND AND FINAL SEASON TRAILER

Star Wars Resistance is heading toward its second season, which begins on Oct. 6. Unfortunately, it will also be the final season of the show that was just finding its legs and bringing us into uncharted territory.

Video of Star Wars Resistance Season 2 - Trailer (Official)

The trailer (and accompanying press release) offer us a glimpse into what to expect this next season. Perhaps most important, we’re getting Matthew Wood on board as the voice of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, which means the show will take us into the era beyond The Last Jedi. We’re also getting new characters voiced by Daveed Diggs (of Hamilton fame) and Lucy Lawless (of Xena fame.)

We’re also getting this:

ATLAS OBSCURA MOS ESPA

Atlas Obscura set their sites on Mos Espa, which you can still visit if you take a trip to Tunisia.

Perhaps a trip to Tunisia is in order.

THE GALAXY’S EDGE MARKETPLACE

I took a trip to Galaxy’s Edge and I’ve got some video to share with you. This was my look at the Marketplace there. It’s really a stunning bit of atmosphere and theming, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.

Video of The Galaxy&#039;s Edge Marketplace

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!