Star Wars Weekly: Rian Johnson corrects the rumors and old Legends stories will finally get their endings

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

RIAN JOHNSON'S NEW TRILOGY

The internet was lit aflame this week by reports that Rian Johnson, the master filmmaker behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi, would be stepping away from his promised Star Wars trilogy. News sites fanned the flames of this poorly sourced rumor from a website called Super Bro Movies.

Fortunately, Johnson came forward on Twitter and magnanimously set the record straight. He's still working on his trilogy.

There's no information about when we might be seeing Johnson's trilogy or what it might be about or when it might be set in the universe, but that doesn't make those with discerning taste any less excited.

Johnson is currently working on a mystery crime film called Knives Out, which comes out in November.

NEW LEGENDS!

The unthinkable has happened. Marvel Comics announced this week that it would be releasing a one-shot comic book that continues and finishes off the stories from the original Marvel run of comics.

Star Wars – Volume 1 #108 is coming and it's a thing that will be of great interest to many older Star Wars fans.

The book even boasts a variant cover from Walt Simonson, the legendary artist known best for his run on Thor. He worked on Star Wars comics for Marvel for quite a while, giving us a plethora of iconic moments, from the Hoojibs to the Tarkin platform.

Simonson posted the pencils for his cover here:

Part of why this was so surprising is because Lucasfilm was adamant that all storytelling from 2014 forward would be part of the canon and everything else would be swept up under the banner of Legends. This is the first thing that really, blatantly ignores that edict.

Will this pave the way for more Legends storytelling? I would doubt it, but this issue has me saying, "Never say never."

Star Wars #108 comes out on May 29.

THE DAY BEFORE THE FORCE AWAKENS

At the beginning of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, one of the first things we learn in the opening crawl is that Poe Dameron has been dispatched on an urgent mission to Jakku in hopes of discovering the location of Luke Skywalker, who has been missing for quite some time.

In its next episode, the animated show Star Wars Resistance is showing us what happened the day before the film.

Check out this clip:

The episode airs on Sunday, but as we inch closer to The Force Awakens, the show promises to become more and more consequential to Star Wars canon.

How will the destruction of Hosnian Prime affect those living aboard the Colossus? Will the second season of the show bridge us into territory that coincides with The Last Jedi as well and help contextualize for us what it looks like to see the First Order seize control of the galaxy? Only time will tell.

Jump on Resistance though. It's a lot of fun and more consequential by the day.

MASTER & APPRENTICE

Master & Apprentice is the forthcoming novel from author Claudia Gray about Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn, set in the time before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. StarWars.com released a new excerpt of the book that any interested Star Wars fan is going to want to check out.

The scene is a fascinating callback to an exchange in Episode I between Qui-Gon and his padawan. Obi-Wan remarks that the Jedi Council would allow Qui-Gon on the council if he only followed the code. Seeing the stress of that decision and how Obi-Wan factors into it is something that I've wished to see for a long time.

Gray has long desired to write a novel about these two characters and she might understand them as well or better than anyone who's ever written them, making this book a must-read upon its release.

Master & Apprentice comes out on April 16.

GALAXY OF ADVENTURES

Galaxy of Adventures got a new short this last week that caused a bit of controversy, though I don't quite understand why. This comedic, Looney Tunes-style take on Princess Leia's greatest hits in the classic trilogy is fun and beautifully rendered. The art style is something I'd love to see more classic Star Wars moments translated into.

This week, I'll leave you with this breathless, fun short.

Until next week: May the Force be with you!