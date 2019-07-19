Star Wars Weekly: Sith Troopers at SDCC and a long-lost Lucas doc

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

RETURN OF THE EMPIRE OF DREAMS

Empire of Dreams is a documentary about the creation of the original Star Wars trilogy, and it might just be the most concise look at the genesis and making of the iconic films. It begins with George Lucas' early days and features interviews with everyone from Gary Kurtz and Alan Ladd, Jr. to Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher. Problem is, Empire of Dreams was made specifically for the 2004 DVD release of the original Star Wars trilogy, and unless you hung onto your old DVDs, it's been difficult to track down the documentary.

Guess what?

Empire of Dreams is now free to watch on Amazon Prime. It hasn't been available since that DVD release and since most people (foolishly) got rid of these old sets, they haven't had access to this doc for a while now.

Correct their mistake and watch it now.

Trust me, you won't regret it.

RESISTANCE IS UP FOR AN EMMY

Star Wars Resistance, the latest animated series set in the Star Wars universe, got nominated for an Emmy. Here's the first word from Justin Ridge, the Dave Filoni protege in charge of the show:

It's well deserved, too. There was some discussion as the show started that it was "just a kids show" and maybe not worth watching but with Star Wars you never want to listen to those naysayers. Resistance built to a powerful crescendo that can have ramifications that will be felt in the period between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and could very well affect the outcome of The Rise of Skywalker.

So, congratulations to the team behind it. And for those of you still behind, get watching.

SITH TROOPERS AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON

The newly revealed Sith troopers from The Rise of Skywalker are on full display at San Diego Comic-Con. (Expect more Star Wars news to filter out over the weekend), and over on the giant displays in the Lucasfilm Pavilion, there's a video of J.J. Abrams talking all about the new baddies.

It's still unclear exactly what sort of role the Sith troopers will play in the upcoming film, but dang if they aren't still cool looking. We'll find out more upon the release of The Rise of Skywalker, which comes out this December.

READ AN EXCERPT FROM THRAWN: TREASON

The third book in Timothy Zahn's new Thrawn trilogy comes out this month, and there's a new tease on the official website.

The book had an early release at San Diego Comic-Con, meaning it's out there in the hands of some readers now. Notably, the Treason is bringing back fan-favorite character Eli Vanto, the Watson to Thrawn's Holmes.

You'll want to check out the excerpt and catch up on the other two books in the series if you're wanting to get the full experience of this new book. You'll probably also want to re-watch all of Star Wars Rebels, but that show was so good, any excuse to watch it is a good one.

VADER IMMORTAL LIVES

We'll sign off this week with a bit of Star Wars storytelling that is best experienced in VR, but for those who get woozy in those environments, there's a complete walkthrough of the first episode of Vader Immortal. I can't impress upon you how fun the game is on its own and you should definitely try it, but if VR isn't for you, you don't have to miss the story, here it is:

Video of STAR WARS VADER IMMORTAL Ep 1 - Gameplay Full Walkthrough - No commentary (Oculus Quest)

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!