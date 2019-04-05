Star Wars Weekly: Star Wars booze Easter eggs and the Game of Thrones connection

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

PETER SERAFINOWICZ AND SOLO

You'll remember Peter Serafinowicz as the original voice behind Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace. His voice defined the iconic villain and, alongside Ray Park, helped make Maul a star, despite what we all believed to be his death in 1999.

Sam Witwer took over the role when Darth Maul returned for The Clone Wars and has been playing the part on and off for the last decade. When Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story was released, fans were shocked by the Witwer-voiced cameo of Maul.

But Witwer wasn't the only one to record the voice for the film. Serafinowicz talked to Collider about recording the part and then getting told by email that Witwer had replaced him.

It makes sense, as Serafinowicz might have originated the role, Witwer redefined it and made it his own.

STAR WARS BOOZE

Oga's Cantina at Galaxy's Edge is going to be the only place at Disneyland where people can get an adult beverage inside the confines of the park, so it makes sense that they're going to want to make those drinks memorable. It seems as though they've registered a number of trademarks.

There are definitely some easter eggs in there. Toniray is the highly rare wine that was made on Alderaan, most of the rest are from pretty recognizable planets and species of the galaxy.

HATED FOR STAR WARS

George Lucas took a trip to visit the makers of Game of Thrones on the set of their eighth season. They confirmed that they were ready to be hated for their new installment of Star Wars, but they didn't specifically confirm Lucas's visit, according to EW. And they didn't actually talk about what they talked about.

Perhaps the most bizarre quote came from Liam Cunningham, who plays fan-favorite character Davos Seaworth. He said something that made me think he was spending a bit too much time on YouTube, opining that Star Wars had been recently lacking in good storytelling. My guess is that it was largely a joke, because he then proceeded to mug for a part in the upcoming Benioff/Weiss trilogy, which, I'm sure, he'd be welcome in because he's great.

RIAN JOHNSON IS DEFINITELY COMING BACK

Rian Johnson gave a presentation at CinemaCon this week about his upcoming murder-mystery film, Knives Out. He made it a point to mention that this is his last project before he heads back to Star Wars.

This is great news for Star Wars fans — and Knives Out sounds great, too. Knives Out hits theaters in November 2019.

20 YEARS OF CELEBRATION

This month is the 20th anniversary of Star Wars Celebration and Lucasfilm Recruiting took to Twitter to post a couple of photographs that definitely look as though they were taken 20 years ago.

In the foreground of the photo on the left, you can actually make out Lucasfilm PR head Lynne Hale and Star Wars producer Rick McCallum.

Star Wars Celebration returns next week.

SAMUEL L. JACKSON AND STAR WARS

Samuel L. Jackson did an interview with 60 Minutes and was asked why he wanted to be in Star Wars, as though there are people out there who, for whatever reason, wouldn't want to be in Star Wars.

He gave the most fun answer and you'll want to watch it in its entirety.

The joy in that man as he talks about Star Wars is what we should all try to find in ourselves.

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!