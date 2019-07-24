Star Wars Weekly: The biggest bombs dropped during SDCC 2019

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron. This week is a special San Diego Comic-Con edition of the news!

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WILL MELT YOUR MIND

According to Kevin Smith, The Rise of Skywalker will melt your mind. Smith was on set for the shooting of the film and there was a certain set he was hoping to see, but the crew warned him against it. In fact, he told IGN the crew practically forbade it, "[They] said, 'You don't want to be spoiled. You want to be in a theater when this happens, trust me.' And then other people on the crew were like 'Bro, I wish I hadn't seen it. I'm glad I did, but it will melt your mind.'"

Then J.J. Abrams himself asked Smith to wait it out. You can watch Smith's response here.

Kevin Smith has been an outspoken fan of Star Wars for his entire public life and has been an ardent defender of the saga, from the prequels to the sequels and every point in between. His enthusiasm for the franchise is infectious, and his promise that your mind is going to melt is probably a safe bet.

LUCAS MUSEUM OF NARRATIVE ART

George Lucas is building a massive museum in Los Angeles as part of his legacy, and The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will house everything from original Norman Rockwell paintings to artifacts from Star Wars and Indiana Jones. The people behind the museum gave a presentation and the folks at the Skywalking Through Neverland podcast were on hand to record it for your viewing pleasure.

Video of FULL PANEL: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art - Behind the Scenes (SDCC)

VADER IMMORTAL — EPISODE II

After the impressive first episode of the virtual reality series Vader Immortal made its impressive debut, all eyes have been on ILMxLAB for details about the second episode and San Diego Comic-Con did not disappoint.

The most exciting thing about the teases offered for the new installment of the game is the idea that we'll be wielding the force. Ben Snow, the director of Vader Immortal, told StarWars.com, "Our goal is to make the Force in Episode II as satisfying as the lightsaber felt in Episode I."

And if they can do that, then this game will be pretty damn impressive, indeed.

No word on when it comes out, though.

STAR WARS TOYS

As with every year at San Diego Comic-Con, toys come front and center and Star Wars had plenty of impressive toys on display.

You can also read more about the Star Wars toy offerings at SDCC right here on SYFY WIRE.

STAR WARS HOTEL TAKING SHAPE

While everyone was in San Diego, the people over at Walt Disney World News Today got a bit of a scoop, snagging pictures of the still-under-construction Star Wars hotel experience that is being built in Florida.

If you head over to their story, they have a layout and plans of the resort, as well as some interesting speculation on how Batuu will fit into the grand scheme of things there.

FROM BEN TO REN

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of San Diego Comic-Con as it relates to Star Wars is the announcement of the new comic series from regular Star Wars comic scribe Charles Soule. The Rise of Kylo Ren is described by Soule himself as the journey from "Ben to Ren."

On the cover there, you can see that the Knights of Ren will be part of that story. They're an aspect of the sequels that have been nothing more than a giant question mark. It sounds like we'll see them in action in The Rise of Skywalker and we'll get the answers we want about them in this particular comic book.

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!