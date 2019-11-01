Star Wars Weekly: The future of Star Wars took some major twists this week

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

GAME OVER THRONES

The minds behind HBO's Game of Thrones adaptation, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, had been attached to a new Star Wars trilogy for quite some time. That all ended this week when they announced their departure from a galaxy far, far away.

Why did they leave? Well, we could simply take their word for it when they said that they couldn't juggle the demands of Star Wars against their brand new and impossibly lucrative Netflix deal. There have been stories that indicate Benioff and Weiss simply didn't want to put up with the part of the fanbase that had driven Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley off of social media (and did their damndest to convince Rian Johnson to, as well.)

One thing is clear though — that viral Twitter thread about the duo's appearance at the Austin Film Festival where they did not come off super well did not have anything to do with the Star Wars news, which had quietly happened sometime long before.

Whatever the case is, they're out and there's a big question mark about the 2022 Star Wars release. The most likely choice to fill that slot would be Rian Johnson. He's already been developing a trilogy he's bound by contract for and his last Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, made absurd amounts of money. It was arguably the best Star Wars film of the Disney era and it was also marked with an absence of drama (at least during production — the backlash after the film came out is a different story). That smooth production is something Lucasfilm might be hoping for in short term in order to prevent more news items about the sky falling around Star Wars so fans and armchair producers don't go full Chicken Little for at least a little while.

Whatever Lucasfilm does, fans are thirsty to know as soon as possible.

THE FINAL MANDALORIAN TRAILER

The final trailer for The Mandalorian was released this week and it sent a lot of Star Wars fans scrambling around looking for their socks (because they'd been knocked off, you see). Watch it here:

Video of The Mandalorian – Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ | Streaming Nov. 12 Star Wars on YouTube

There wasn't a whole lot of new stuff in this trailer, but there were some very important things we spotted. First, a Clone Wars-era HMP Droid Gunship:

And a number of B2 super battle droids:

This could mean one of two things. First, perhaps we're going to see Clone Wars era stuff in use in the Outer Rim twenty-five years past its prime. Who would be controlling and operating such old Separatist equipment, though?

The other thing it could mean is that we're getting a flashback to the Clone Wars themselves, which I think is the more likely option, especially given Werner Herzog's voiceover from the beginning part of the trailer about the tragedy suffered by the Mandalorians.

In either case, we don't have long to wait for answers. The Mandalorian starts airing on November 12 on Disney+ and we'll start getting answers as the show rolls out.

THE MANDALORIAN PRESS DAY

Since The Mandalorian is so close to release, naturally more information about it is getting leaked out there. Some of it from official press events. SYFY WIRE was on hand for the press event and I filed multiple stories from it that will be of interest to those keeping up on the show.

First, Lucasfilm screened almost 30 minutes of The Mandalorian for members of the press who were at the event, and I offered my first impressions of the footage.

Second, we talked to Carl Weathers (who is playing the Bounty Hunter Guild chief Greef Carga) about his experience on The Mandalorian, particularly in his role of directing an episode of the second season.

More will be coming as we get closer to the show, so watch this space for updates!

WEDGE IN RESISTANCE REBORN

A few weeks ago, we heard rumors that Wedge Antilles would be making his return to the current Star Wars timeline. It seemed likely, but we didn't know for sure then. Now we do.

The book, Resistance Reborn, is written by Rebecca Roanhorse and tells the story of the Resistance in the days after the destruction witnessed in The Last Jedi. It adds to the high stakes that film left us with for the galaxy and illustrates how General Organa, Rey, Poe, Finn, Rose, and the rest pick up the pieces in the wake of their defeat on Crait. The allies that are seen in the book are a veritable who's-who of Rebels from the last few years of canon.

There's Shriv and Zay Versio from Battlefront II, Black Squadron from Charles Soule's masterful Poe Dameron comics, and many more. Most importantly, though, we get Wedge Antilles making his first post-Return of the Jedi appearance since Chuck Wendig's Aftermath novels.

And it's great.

This book is must-read material before diving into The Rise of Skywalker. There are moments in it that will gut you, others that will move you to tears. It's important and monumental storytelling in the scheme of Star Wars and you should consider getting your hands on it as soon as it's released. Which is Tuesday, November 5. Go pre-order it now. You won't be disappointed.

STAR WARS RESISTANCE

Another week means another episode of Star Wars Resistance. "The Engineer" gives us a story about a new engineer rescued from a First Order attack. She stumbles upon a plot by the station's pirates to steal power to the platform and all of the ensuing drama that that implies. But is that really what's going on? It's another great episode of the show that tackles some fascinating themes, highlights the difference between freedom fighters and fascists, and causes all kinds of problems for the crew of the Colossus.

Video of &quot;The Engineer&quot; Preview | Star Wars Resistance

This episode airs on Sunday on Disney and Disney XD. And I want to remind people again that this final season of the show is promised to dovetail right into the events of The Rise of Skywalker, so you're going to want to keep up on it. That and it's just a great show.

EWAN MCGREGOR ON KENOBI

Ewan McGregor who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequels is doing a press tour for his new film, Doctor Sleep, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. While on Jimmy Kimmel, he talked quite a bit about Star Wars during his interview and some tidbits about the production of the upcoming Disney+ series he's starring in.

He also talked about reading William Shatner's book on the set of The Phantom Menace with Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks) and that brings with it a whole spate of comedy. Watch for yourself.

Video of Ewan McGregor on Keeping Obi-Wan Return a Secret

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!