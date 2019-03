Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

THE OLD REPUBLIC?

There have been reports that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the showrunners behind Game of Thrones, would be starting work on their trilogy of Star Wars films this fall, and that the series would be set during era of The Old Republic. This came by way of an anonymous tipster to the Star Wars News Net site:

There are a couple of reasons to be skeptical about this. First, it's been reported that they wouldn't be starting work on their Star Wars trilogy until they completed Game of Thrones, whose final season premieres in a couple of weeks. The pair likely would have needed to start seriously planning and writing the Star Wars films in the midst of the fight for the Iron Throne in order to be ready to start filming this fall. Sure, it is possible they could have worked out a script for their first movie to prep for shooting while they were in the midst of making one of the most anticipated series finale seasons of all time, but it feels doubtful.

Second, there's no reason to think that if they are setting a film in the days of the Republic before the Skywalkers that the film would necessarily need to be based on The Old Republic, the popular video game that documented a war between the Jedi and the Sith. Seems more like overenthusiastic fans. Star Wars in the Disney era has been interested in smuggling ideas here and there into the current canon, but nothing has crossed over in a huge chunk like that.

Lastly, this is from an anonymous source from a Star Wars fan website and even they are labeling it as nothing more than a rumor.

Wait until there's something more concrete before getting excited or disappointed.

There is no announced release date for this new trilogy of films.

OSCAR ISAAC'S LAST DAY OF SHOOTING

Oscar Isaac went on The Tonight Show last week and spoke to Jimmy Fallon. While he was there, talk naturally turned to Star Wars and he had some great anecdotes about his last day of shooting. It was also Anthony Daniels' last day of shooting and it took a bit of the wind out of his sails, but I'll let him tell it:

Episode IX comes out in December.

THE LUCASFILM GAMES FOOFARAW

There was a big to do online this week about the alleged "resurrection" of Lucasfilm Games. A number of job postings went up for positions at Lucasfilm Games which led to a lot of speculation, much of it irresponsible.

The stories ranged from hopes that this meant a resurgence of LucasArts, the shuttered studio that was closed near the start of Kathleen Kennedy's tenure, all the way to the notion that EA Games would somehow be losing the Star Wars license.

Unfortunately, there's little to no reason to believe anything other than this: Lucasfilm Games is hiring some new positions.

What people speculating didn't realize is that Lucasfilm Games is an entity that has never really gone away. They've been working hand-in-glove on all of the Star Wars games for years.

If they're hiring more people, maybe we'll see some more games announced soon, but there's nothing in here to indicate that LucasArts is coming back or that EA is losing their license whatsoever.

All we can do is hope for more news and to do better at speculating responsibly.

THE MANDALORIAN AT CELEBRATION

At the moment, Jon Favreau continues to be the main source of news for The Mandalorian. This week, he dropped this post on his Instagram.

Indeed, that appears to be an IG series droid being voiced by What We Do In the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi. (Either that, or the droid's being voiced by the inanimate Iron Man/Mandalorian helmet next to him).

(And while we're on the subject, don't believe anyone who tells you that droid is IG-88 of The Empire Strikes Back fame. The torso and head are completely different. It's possible the assassin droid got a remodel, but there's no reason to assume that at the moment.)

Favreau won't have the exclusives for much longer. It was announced that The Mandalorian is getting its own keynote panel at Star Wars Celebration in just a few weeks and we'll learn more about the enigmatic series then.

BIZARRE STAR WARS ADS

Over the last year, I've been collecting and posting some of the most bizarre pieces of Star Wars advertising I can find.

I unearthed two great pieces that I want to leave you with this week.

This first one is another look back at the 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace. This was a promotion that leans a little heavily into an unlikely moment in the film:

And then there's this… I don't even know what the hell this is:

Until next week, May the Force Be With You!