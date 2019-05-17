Star Wars Weekly: The next Star Wars movie is headed to Westeros

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

BENIOFF AND WEISS

At the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit, Bob Iger revealed that the next Star Wars film will be directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the duo behind Game of Thrones.

"We're hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset but to gear up for the next film's release," Iger said. "We did a deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie that we release will be theirs, and we're not saying anything more about that."

It's interesting to note that he only mentioned one film. Not a series. Not a trilogy. So those untitled Star Wars films coming one after another could be anything, really.

It's likely that the film after theirs is probably the follow-up to the first in their series, but there's no guarantee. And, after a couple of years, there's no guarantee Lucasfilm won't decide it wants to get back into a more frequent release pattern again anyway.

Like Master Yoda said, "Always in motion is the future."

JOHN WILLIAMS HARD AT WORK

The maestro himself, John Williams has already been hard at work on the score for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In an interview with The Times, he let some details slip about what it was he'd seen.

Here's a quote from the article:

"Williams beams when he talks about watching an early cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will bring the nine-film space saga to an end this Christmas. He likes what he has seen 'very much' and has so far written about 25 minutes of score in about a month."

Williams is as much a key to the success of Star Wars as George Lucas or any other creative involved with the films. For him to be this happy is a good sign. Not that you'd expect him to disparage the film by any means, but there's a lot of excitement in the description of him "beaming."

The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20.

RIFFTRAX AND THE HOLIDAY SPECIAL

This last week was George Lucas' 75th birthday, and the crew at Rifftrax thought the best way to celebrate was to remind everyone that they'd done a riff over the Star Wars Holiday Special.

I'm going to be honest. This might be the only way to make this piece of Star Wars ephemera watchable. It originally aired in the late '70s and was never aired again. Lucas famously wished he could destroy every copy. Still, it's been a mainstay of bootleggers the world over ever since.

With Rifftrax, at least you might offer it a genuine laugh.

CLIMB ABOARD THE FALCON

Disneyland is gearing up for the opening of Galaxy's Edge in just a couple of weeks and has done quite a bit to showcase some sneak-peeks of what fans will see when they get there. One of the coolest might be this 360-degree video from inside the Millennium Falcon, complete with engine hum.

Video of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - 360 Video | Disneyland Resort

The level of immersion down to the rumble of the ship that you can practically feel, even through this video? That's pretty amazing.

Galaxy's Edge opens to the public at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 31.

QUI-GON'S HARD LIFE

This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and there will be plenty of content coming your way. For example, we have another tone poem from the marketing campaign for The Phantom Menace. This one is called "One Destiny" and is narrated by Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn.

Video of Star Wars Tone Poem &quot;One Destiny&quot; with Qui-Gon Jinn

Seriously, I hope we get more of these for The Rise of Skywalker.

Until next week: May the Force be with you!