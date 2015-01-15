Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Supernatural
Tag: TV
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
Toxic Avenger Troma
Tag: Movies
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Donnie Darko
Tag: Science
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
1181242172219.jpg

Stargate, Droids, Zaxxon + 30 more free vintage sci-fi games to play online now!

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jan 15, 2015

The gracious folks at the Internet Archive have released an epic flood of MS-DOS sci-fi games you can play for free right from the comfort of your own browser.  This treasure of 2300 classic amusements from the '80s and '90s includes nearly three dozen science-fiction-themed and space-based games, including Zaxxon, Meteor Mission, Star Castle, Alien Rampage, ALF - The First Adventure, Star Wars, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Trivia Challenge, Beyond the Black Hole, Space Station Oblivion, Stargate, Droids, StarBlade, Where in Space Is Carmen San Diego?, Galactic Gladiators and many more.  There's even a sweet space shuttle simulator called Orbiter from 1986 that is apparently based on actual NASA mission procedures!  

Playable on a standard Internet browser of your choice, this abundance of geeky goodness can be explored at the MS-DOS Software Library at the Internet Achive. Jason Scott, software curator for the Internet Archive, warned users that they may experience a few glitches and attempted to download only fully functional games. Saving portions of the games for later is not an option, of course, but gamers should be able to experience some analogue of the original MS-DOS program in their browsers instantly.

So clear your calendar, blow off all your responsibilities and blast off into this nostalgic galaxy for endless hours of retro games. Send us a note as to what your favorites were -- maybe we'll read it, if we're not too busy playing games.

(Via Space)

Tag: games

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish
Tag: IDW Publishing
D&D Cover Hero
Test your fate in this exclusive peek at IDW's new Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1
Jeff Spry
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Change Is Constant
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: City Fall
IDW TMNT Game Hero
Cowabunga! IDW charges onto Kickstarter with a pair of new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles board games
Jeff Spry
Jan 23, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: zombies
Tag: gaming
Brilliant Game Studios The Black Masses
You'll be dying to see 10,000 zombies get pulverized by a blender in this unreal Black Masses tech demo
Elizabeth Rayne
Nov 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NASA
Tag: space
Xtronaut Downlink game
There is now a NASA-approved game that lets you launch your own space mission 
Elizabeth Rayne
Nov 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0