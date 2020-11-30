Stargate revival still in the works, though development has slowed due to pandemic

We’ve heard rumblings for a while that a new Stargate project might be in the works, and it sounds like that is still the case — it’s just taking a bit longer than expected to get all those chevrons locked because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longtime Stargate SG-1 producer Brad Wright confirmed a new project is still being discussed at MGM, though he couldn’t offer much in the way of details or substantial updates. Wright opened up about the project in an interview with The Companion, as reported by Gateworld. Wright said the project remains in the works, it’s just “too early to talk about,” as the pandemic “ground a few things to a halt” when it came to the process.

“But we are working on something. It’s very exciting. It’s something that we have been talking about for a while now. And I love it — I’m excited to have the possibility of making it someday soon. Or someday, period!,” Wright said. “I’ll say this much: It exists in the universe that you already know. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a completely new thing. It’s a continuation. And I’ll leave it at that. I’m not allowed to say anything more! I’m sworn to secrecy.”

As he’s teased before, it seems whatever form this project takes, it will stay connected to the more than a decade of canon Wright helped craft across SG-1, Atlantis and Universe. Which makes sense — the concept of a portal to infinite alien worlds is still plenty big enough to balance a “new” show that doesn’t throw all those old connections away (i.e. something akin to the balance CBS All Access has found with Star Trek: Discovery), while still being fresh enough to welcome in new fans who might not be as intimately familiar with the finer points of the franchise lore.

Here’s hoping we’ll get some more substantial news soon, but if nothing else, it’s a nice pandemic update to know the Stargate folks are out there dreaming up a few more adventures to get us through the ‘gate again. Someday.