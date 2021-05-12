Stargate SG-1’s Amanda Tapping reveals she’s been approached to return for proposed new series

We’ve been hearing about a proposed Stargate revival from original Stargate SG-1 producer Brad Wright for more than a year, before the project was sidelined due to the pandemic. But now we know he’s spent the downtime reaching out to a few other team members about eventually making another trip back through the ‘gate.

Wright has said he’s been working on a new Stargate project that will connect to the SG-1/Atlantis continuity while also kicking off a new era for the franchise, and now original series star Amanda Tapping (aka Samantha Carter) has revealed to members of The Companion that she’s also been approached about returning — and directing — if the project eventually gets off the ground.

"I talked to [Stargate SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe co-creator] Brad Wright about it and certainly MGM at one point were very interested," she told The Companion. "I said to Brad ‘What do you want me to do on the show?’ And he said, ‘Well, I want you to be in it and I want you to direct it.’ Perfect, thank you!"

Though Tapping said she’d be game to reprise her role of Carter — which she played for more than a decade on SG-1 and a full season leading the Atlantis expedition after that — she added it’s only fair that a new team of heroes take up the mantle for a new set of adventures in that wild, alien world. That said, she also think Carter is long overdue for another promotion.

“I think it’s time for a new generation but I’d love to have a part in it, for sure. I’d love to see what Carter’s up to now… General Carter,” she said. “I remember when I became ‘full bird’ colonel, I was like ‘Oh man, this is great,’ but now I want to be brigadier general.”

The Stargate television franchise ran for 10 seasons (and two TV movies), and spawned two spinoffs in Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe. But the brand has been largely dormant in recent years, expect for a short-lived web prequel series a few years ago. Wright has been talking up his involvement on a revival, but at this point the project seemingly remains in development — with no word yet on when or if it might enter production.

