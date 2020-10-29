Original Stargate writer reveals unmade film sequel would’ve focused on Mayan culture

The original 1994 Stargate film went on to spawn a boatload of TV shows like Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis — but it was originally supposed to be a film trilogy. So what would it have been about? Mayan pyramids, apparently.

The film’s original co-writer Dean Devlin opened up to Gateworld’s Dial the Gate podcast about their original plans for the franchise when they were first hatching the original film. From the jump, they were developing a trilogy, and Devlin has peeled back some layers on what that could’ve meant had MGM not decided to pivot and turn the film into a TV franchise.

“[T]here was going to be three major addresses,” Devlin told the podcast via Gateworld. “And that’s why we needed the nine [chevrons]… We had big plans for it, but we never got to explore it … There are two different places on Earth that are famous for pyramids. And one was an Egyptian, and our second was going to be a Mayan culture.”

So it sounds like the second film would’ve tied into Mayan culture, much like the first film focused on the evolution of Egyptian culture on an alien planet. So what about the third film? Well that’s where things get a bit wild. Devlin teased it would’ve broadly expanded the mythology to focus on many different mysteries of the world — including some weird ones.

“And then the third was going to tie in almost every mystery that we’ve ever had on Earth,” Devlin explained. “Whether it was Bigfoot, or the Yeti — we were going to tie everything together into a larger mythology. And it was going to be so much fun. It was going to be so wild. But we never got to go there. We never got to explore it.”

Though fans across the globe certainly love and adore the TV franchise that evolved from that first film, it certainly would’ve been fascinating to see what the original creative team of Devlin and Roland Emmerich was drawing up.