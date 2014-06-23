Stargate, Who + Lost alums lead cast of Wachowskis' Netflix series Sense8

Their new sci-fi epic, Jupiter Ascending, might’ve gotten bumped to 2015, but the Wachowskis are still cooking up a high-concept sci-fi series over at Netflix — and they’ve brought a ton of genre alums along for the ride.

The cast list for the new sci-fi project Sense8 has been revealed, and it features former stars from Lost, Stargate Universe, Doctor Who and a few other places. If nothing else, this show should have more than a few familiar faces to push us over the edge to give it a shot.

Deadline reports Naveen Andrews (Lost), Brian J. Smith (Stargate Universe), Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who, Torchwood), veteran film star Daryl Hannah, Tuppence Middleton (Jupiter Ascending), Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner), Indian actress Tena Desae, South Korean actress Doona Bae, German actor Max Riemelt, Mexican actors Alfonso Herrera and Erendira Ibarra as well as Jamie Clayton, Miguel Silvestre and Terrence Mann are all set to star in the ambitious 10-episode series.

The globe-trotting show is described as a “ gripping tale of minds linked and souls hunted,” and producer J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5) dropped a bit more intel with the casting announcement as to the mysterious plot:

“The series follows eight characters around the world who, in the aftermath of a tragic death, find themselves linked to each other mentally and emotionally. They can not only see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, they have access to each other’s deepest secrets. Not only must they figure out what happened and why and what it means for the future of humanity, they must do so being hunted by an organization out to capture, kill or vivisect them.”

So, yeah, about what you’d expect from the quirky team that brought us Cloud Atlas and The Matrix. As the Jupiter Ascending delay makes pretty obvious, the Wachowskis are in desperate need of a hit these days — maybe Sense8 can finally put them back on top.

What do you think?

(Via Deadline)