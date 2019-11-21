DC Universe series Stargirl to air on The CW immediately after streaming premiere

When the new DC Comics-inspired streaming series Stargirl arrives on DC Universe next year, it'll get a two-platform boost courtesy of the very-DC Comics friendly network, The CW. The network announced Thursday that the new series, which will follow the adventures of the titular teenage superhero, will air new episodes on The CW the day after they debut on the DC Universe streaming service, granting Stargirl a chance to capture some of the built-in audience that's already tuning in for shows like The Flash and Supergirl.

Like other DC Universe series including Titans and Doom Patrol, Stargirl is expected to air weekly on the streaming service, and will get the added boost of a CW broadcast the next day. After each broadcast, the Stargirl episodes will also be made available on The CW's own streaming platforms so viewers who don't subscribe to DC Universe can catch up. After the season is completed, the full Stargirl season will remain available on both DC Universe and CW digital platforms.

News of Stargirl's two-platform strategy comes just weeks after it was revealed that the second season of Doom Patrol will attempt a similar launch on two different streaming services: DC Universe and HBO Max. Stargirl will be the first DC Universe show to air on a broadcast TV network, which puts in the company of the DC Entertainment mainstays on The CW including The Flash and Batwoman.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Stargirl follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school student who becomes part of a major superheroic legacy, and teams up with a group of other young heroes to battle supervillains. The series will be shepherded by showrunners Geoff Johns (who co-created Stargirl as a character, based on his own sister) and Melissa Carter, and features a cast that also includes Luke Wilson, , Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

Stargirl does not yet have an announced release date, but Variety's report notes we can likely expect the series in the second quarter of 2020, which means we only have a few more months to wait.