Stargirl Season 2 blocks out the sun with first look at Nick Tarabay's new DC big bad Eclipso

The CW partly blocked out the sun today with a first look at one of the Big Bads for Season 2 of Stargirl: Eclipso. Played by Nick Tarabay, the cosmic villain was first teased in the Season 1 finale, where Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) discovered a jewel containing the entity of pure discord. Appearing at a virtual panel for DC FanDome last September, series creator Geoff Johns said that the tease was "one of the important things" they were setting up for the sophomore season.

Created by Bob Haney and Lee Elias, Eclipso made his comic book debut in 1963's House of Secrets #61. Originally the physical embodiment of God's wrath, the character's original purpose was to punish the wicked. His essence was later trapped in the "Heart of Darkness," a special diamond from Apokolips (Darkseid's homeworld). Eventually, the diamond was shattered and the different pieces spread across the planet. Despite his imprisonment, Eclipso could still overtake a vulnerable person who found themselves in possession of one of the shards and compel them to carry out evil deeds. Yes, it's a lot like the pieces of Voldemort's soul in Harry Potter.

The malicious antagonist probably got his name from that fact that he would only appear to his first-ever victim, Bruce Gordon (no relation to Jim or Barbara), during — you guessed it! — natural eclipses.

Check out the first look below:

Credit: The CW

"[He] is such a different, darker, and more scary threat, albeit with its own share of occasional lightness," Johns said at New York Comic Con in October 2020. "The threat is Cindy's black diamond and we're gonna obviously explore that... But this entity that's trapped inside it, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness, is trapped in this black diamond and has been there a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity. It's going to take a lot to confront it. It's going to take the JSA to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore."

This isn't Tarabay's first foray into the DC Universe. The actor previously portrayed another baddie — Captain Boomerang — in several episodes of Arrow.

Stargirl returns to The CW for its second season this summer.