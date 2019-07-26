Starz announces return of Outlander Season 5, updates on American Gods, The Continental

At the Starz panel during the Television Critics Association summer presentation in Beverly Hills, California, today, CEO Jeffrey Hirsch announced that #Droughtlander will end with Season 5 of Outlander premiering in early 2020.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s fifth book, The Fiery Cross, Season 5 is in production in Scotland right now with Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin.

Focusing on the success of the network's female-centric programming, Hirsch also updated the assembled press (including SYFY WIRE) on the status of several of their other genre-related series — that includes the recently canceled alt-world spy drama, Counterpart. As to why the J.K. Simmons-starring series was not brought back, Hirsch was complimentary of the show and the writing, but added, “It was a very complicated show and a very male show. We picked it up for two seasons before we really committed to female-skewing programming. And now if it doesn’t serve our core strategy, we find something that will.”

Also in production is Season 3 of American Gods, which is on its third showrunner in as many years. Hirsch said he feels the series, now under the new leadership of Charles “Chic” Eglee, is more stable than during the previous two seasons. “Chic is doing a tremendous job on Season 3. We are feeling good about it. What I can speak to is that Season 3, based on what he is bringing to the table with scripts, it’s coming on really well. I think anytime you bring on a new showrunner they bring on their own experience, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Last but not least, The Continental, the Keanu Reeves produced series set in the John Wick universe, got an update, with Hirsch confirming the show is still in early development. He expects it to be set earlier than the timeline of the Wick films, and to look at the history of the hotel that paved the way for Wick’s evolution. “It’s too much to give away where we’re going to set the series right now,” Hirsch teased.

As to whether the series would come out before the next planned films, Hirsch said, “My sense is the movie slate is already set and we’re still in development, so most likely after.” When asked how much Reeves will be in it, Hirsch simply said, “No answer.”

