Latest Stories

Heavy Metal
Tag: Podcast
Heavy Metal is the Heavy Metal of Heavy Metal movies
Dark Netflix
Tag: TV
Netflix sheds light on Dark Season 2 with new teaser and premiere date
goku diy yy4
Tag: TV
Let this baby manga cosplayer kick her way into your heart
Gotham Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth
Tag: TV
Exclusive clip: Gotham writer explains how the show ties into Batman's comics history
Dan-Feuerriegel-Agron-Dustin-Clare-Gannicus-Liam-McIntyre-SpartacusManu-Bennett-Crixus.jpg

Starz's bloody hit Spartacus heading to basic cable this fall as part of Syfy deal

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 23, 2014

The premium cable network Starz scored a major hit with the swords-and-sandals series Spartacus, and now the action-packed journey of a gladiator-turned-revolutionary is heading to Syfy.

No, Syfy isn’t producing new episodes of the series — which wrapped up last year with an ending mapped out by series producer Steven S. DeKnight (Angel, Smallville) — but the network has acquired the basic cable rights to the entire series, which should open it up to a whole new audience.

The series was like a trashier mishmash of Game of Thrones, in the best way possible, and featured a ton of action and sexiness focused on a group of gladiators and the internal politics and drama surrounding the place. The show was a blast, and it should be fun to relive the series’ brief but epic 39-episode run. 

The cast list was also littered with genre alums, include Man Bennett (Arrow), Lucy Lawless (Xena), Andy Whitfield, Liam McIntyre, John Hannah, Nick Tarabay, Viva Bianca and Dustin Clare.

Spartacus is slated to debut on Thursday, June 26, packaged with returning original series Defiance and new addition Dominion.

(Via Cinema Blend)

Tag: Spartacus
Tag: SYFY
Tag: Starz

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: