Starz's bloody hit Spartacus heading to basic cable this fall as part of Syfy deal

The premium cable network Starz scored a major hit with the swords-and-sandals series Spartacus, and now the action-packed journey of a gladiator-turned-revolutionary is heading to Syfy.

No, Syfy isn’t producing new episodes of the series — which wrapped up last year with an ending mapped out by series producer Steven S. DeKnight (Angel, Smallville) — but the network has acquired the basic cable rights to the entire series, which should open it up to a whole new audience.

The series was like a trashier mishmash of Game of Thrones, in the best way possible, and featured a ton of action and sexiness focused on a group of gladiators and the internal politics and drama surrounding the place. The show was a blast, and it should be fun to relive the series’ brief but epic 39-episode run.

The cast list was also littered with genre alums, include Man Bennett (Arrow), Lucy Lawless (Xena), Andy Whitfield, Liam McIntyre, John Hannah, Nick Tarabay, Viva Bianca and Dustin Clare.

Spartacus is slated to debut on Thursday, June 26, packaged with returning original series Defiance and new addition Dominion.

