Stephen King has a few ideas of how Game of Thrones should end

Adam Pockross
May 7, 2019

Stephen King is a man who knows a thing or two about telling a good story — although apparently there are those who doubt his ability to end one — and he has a few ideas for how Game of Thrones should end it all.

That’s not us saying such blasphemy, of course, as we’re not so foolish as to cross a man sick enough to come up with such disturbing classics as The Shining, It, and pretty much every other movie that haunted our childhoods (while continuing to do so well into adulthood). That’s the King himself, admitting that some haters don’t think much of his endings… perhaps because he knows his proposed ending to Game of Thrones isn’t all that plausible, really.  

Though HBO would likely love to have him in the writer’s room, King is obviously no more knowing about such finales than we are. But it’s certainly fun to hear a master throw out his fan fiction proposals as to who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne when the series resolves in two short (okay, long) episodes. See, celebrities, they’re just like us.

But Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)? The Imp? The Halfman? Lord Tywin's Doom? As much as we love Tyrion, and assuming that's the "little man with a big heart" King is reffering to, does that math really add up? Even if he was up for ascension somewhere down the line, wouldn’t Jamie be ahead? Or maybe Gendry Baratheon, since he’s nominally Lord of Storm's End these days?

We suppose both those claimants could fall victim to Cersei’s rage (or end up in her bed). And of course with Ned Stark setting the precedent many seasons ago, it’s not completely unlikely for both Aegon Targaryen (nee Jon Snow) and Daenerys Targaryen to fall victim to Cersei’s super crossbows. All of which could favor the Giant of Lannister, especially if he is indeed the son of Joanna (Tywin Lannister's wife) and The Mad King, King Aerys II Targaryen, as some have theorized.

Obviously, the keepers of the secrets are the only ones who really know, but soon we’ll all be privy to such gospel when Game of Thrones returns for its penultimate episode this Sunday, before the Season 8 and series finale the following week. Will you be betting with Stephen King come then?

