Stephen King rules horror in this jolting gallery from new "King For a Day" art show

You don't acquire the title of Master of Horror without breaking a few eggs ... bloody side up. The Hero Complex honors the Maine Maniac with this amazing art celebration of the wicked works of Stephen King, titled King For A Day. The gruesome gallery exhibition opens today in Los Angeles and features inspired insanity by artists like Eugene Kaik, Dan Mumford, Jill Cobert, Chris Skinner and Chris Brake. With the entire kingdom of King's ferociously fertile imagination to draw from, your favorite is sure to stand up and scream from films and books like The Shining, Salem's Lot, Firestarter, Misery, IT, The Dark Tower, Pet Sematary, Creepshow and The Stand.

King for a Day runs March 21 through April 6, 2014, at the Hero Complex Gallery. For more info, visit the event's Facebook page here. A portion of the show's proceeds will go to King's charity of choice, the Haven Foundation.

Be brave and bolster your bad dreams with this fantasia of frightful art.

(Via Collider)