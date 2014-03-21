Latest Stories

Eugene-Kaik-stephen-king-600x483_0.jpg

Stephen King rules horror in this jolting gallery from new "King For a Day" art show

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 21, 2014

You don't acquire the title of Master of Horror without breaking a few eggs ... bloody side up.   The Hero Complex honors the Maine Maniac with this amazing art celebration of the wicked works of Stephen King, titled King For A Day.  The gruesome gallery exhibition opens today in Los Angeles and features inspired insanity by artists like Eugene Kaik, Dan Mumford, Jill Cobert, Chris Skinner and Chris Brake.   With the entire kingdom of King's ferociously fertile imagination to draw from, your favorite is sure to stand up and scream from films and books like The Shining, Salem's Lot, Firestarter, Misery, IT, The Dark Tower, Pet Sematary, Creepshow and The Stand.

King for a Day runs March 21 through April 6, 2014, at the Hero Complex Gallery.  For more info, visit the event's Facebook page here.  A portion of the show's proceeds will go to King's charity of choice, the Haven Foundation.

Be brave and bolster your bad dreams with this fantasia of frightful art.

(Via Collider)

Eugene-Kaik-stephen-king-600x483.jpg
o5krhynf29rbo1mycc7m.jpg
kn3psvcq3ib8pzfctjrb.jpg
Chris-Skinner-dark-tower-449x600.jpg
Blain-Hefner-Creepshow-450x600.jpg
Chris-Brake-misery-449x600.jpg
Jill-Cobert-the-shining-471x600.jpg
Dan-Mumford-the-mist-452x600.png
fkb5x9mkhtxbhafrhfcj.jpg
ul8zltybagjcew8cia5i.png
xi0juynupqhzv7z4te6b.jpg
Peter-Breese-the-stand-600x456.jpg
Meghan-Stratman-Firestarter-600x588.jpg
xfhmoh0vc0wf4elakpm8.jpg
xwt3yqq0vyu9gb0vwhe5.jpg
Mainger-Germain-christine-600x390.png
