Stephen King's The Stand reveals The Flash's Ezra Miller in surprise role

Fantastic Beasts and Justice League star Ezra Miller has been revealed as a surprise cast member in CBS All Access' upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand.

According to EW, Miller will play Donald Merwin Elbert, better known as Trashcan Man. A schizophrenic and pyromaniac, Trash (as he is called) is drawn to Las Vegas where he joins the forces of the Dark Man, Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard), who is assembling his evil empire in Sin City following a worldwide plague.

In addition to his fixation with fire, the quite insane Trash has an intuitive affinity for weapons, which Flagg intends to use against the forces of good rallying in Boulder, Colorado around the saintly Mother Abigail (Whoopi Goldberg).

Readers of King's 1978 novel know that Trash is a crucial character in the epic storyline, whose actions (which we won't reveal here, if you haven't read the book) have literally devastating implications.

Showrunner Benjamin Cavell said, “It’s so different from any way that anyone has seen Erza before, and he's so committed to it. He’s a huge fan of the book and had fallen in love with this character and wanted to play it for a long time. On our first call, he described Trash as 'the embodiment of pyromania.' The only thing this guy was capable of, and the only area in life he was comfortable, were with the explosives and instruments of fire and destruction."

Cavell added that Miller wears "basically no clothes except for his extensive tactical gear, so he's just kind of in underwear and combat boots...the character has to be right on the edge of over-the-top."

Miller explained his interpretation of the character in an email to EW, saying, "What excites me is the deception of behavior and appearances. Trash is the underestimated and misinterpreted amongst us."

Miller's involvement in the limited series has been a complete secret until now, with the role of Trashcan Man never officially unveiled along with the rest of the cast. For some time, it was rumored that Marilyn Manson would play Trash after the shock-rocker announced in a 2019 interview that he had recorded a song for the series and would also appear in it, although he did not disclose his role (Cavell revealed that Manson was up for the role of The Kid, a character from the 1990 expanded edition of King's novel which the new series ultimately did not include).

Matt Frewer of Max Headroom and Orphan Black fame played Trash in the 1994 ABC miniseries.

Miller is currently reprising the role of Credence Barebone in the now-filming Fantastic Beasts 3 and is slated to star in director Andy Muschietti's The Flash, after playing the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League (we'll also see him again in Zack Snyder's Justice League).

The Stand is scheduled to premiere on CBS All Access on Dec. 17, with the 10-part series also featuring James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Brentner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman and more.