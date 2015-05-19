Steven Moffat says Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor is only pretending he doesn't fancy Clara

If you thought the TARDIS was finally safe from any kind of romance between the Doctor and his companion -- what with the arrival of Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor -- think again. Or, at least, that’s what Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat seems to be saying.

Speaking recently at the BAFTA NY panel, Steven Moffat talked about the, erm, "sexual tensions" between the Doctor, and his companion Clara (Jenna Coleman): "We’re in a very different place with the Doctor and Clara in the modern series, it’s been a while since I’ve seen the early stages of the Twelfth Doctor trying to pretend he doesn’t fancy Clara – 'Oh you’re ugly! Disgusting!...Stop looking so good!'"

Adding: "In truth, in most cases with the Doctor he always loves them more than they love him. That’s his story. He’s always besotted with them even though he’s trying to pretend that he isn’t."

Now, that’s interesting to hear, because the main man himself, Peter Capaldi, said almost a year ago that there would be NO FLIRTING IN THE TARDIS between his Time Lord and Clara. In fact, he said: "It’s not what this Doctor’s concerned with. It’s quite a fun relationship, but no, I did call and say, 'I want no Papa-Nicole moments'. I think there was a bit of tension with that at first, but I was absolutely adamant."

Is Steven Moffat truly hinting that there will be some romantic overtures between Doctor number Twelve and the Impossible Girl? Somehow, I highly doubt that, and I have a distinct feeling Moffat is pulling our leg and leading us a merry dance. What do you think about Steven Moffat's comments? Don’t forget rule number one: The Doctor (Steven Moffat) lies.

(via Radio Times)