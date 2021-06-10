Boulders, bicycles, and bigger boats: Steven Spielberg's 21 greatest movie moments, ranked

In 1981, Steven Spielberg needed Raiders of the Lost Ark just as much as its hero, Indiana Jones, needed the director.

Still feeling the sting from his first box office disappointment, the over-budgeted World War II farce 1941, Spielberg partnered with pal George Lucas on a mission to realign his creative and filmmaking instincts with a studio project that could prove just as much to himself as to Hollywood that he could make a film on schedule and without breaking the bank. The end result was an instant classic, featuring an unforgettable hero — the always intrepid and often in-over-his head archeologist, Indiana Jones — who came out of the projector and onto the silver screen fully formed in his first few moments, thanks to Spielberg and his fellow creatives’ efforts.

Raiders’ riveting, globe-trotting adventure inspired by old-timely pulp serials capped the first act of Spielberg’s career with a movie that deserves its own wing in the museum of film history. If such a place existed, the film — which turns 40 this week — would be competing for space opposite some of the director’s other works that, like the first Indiana Jones adventure, are also teeming with iconic lines and sequences that have helped pack multiplexes for more than half a century.

To celebrate Raiders of the Lost Ark’s 40th anniversary, we have mined Spielberg’s filmography to rank and file his 21 most memorable movie moments.