Steven Spielberg is bringing Minority Report to TV

Move over, Extant and Falling Skies; Steven Spielberg has another TV series in the works. This time he's shifting focus to one of his past projects: 2002's Minority Report. Spielberg has plans to bring the Tom Cruise and Colin Farrell starrer to the small screen.

Minority Report was based on a story by author Philip K. Dick that featured Cruise as "the head of 'PreCrime,' a special police unit that uses three psychics (i.e. 'precogs') to identify and arrest murderers before they commit their crimes." Unfortunately for his character, things go awry when he's indentified as a future murderer. The film is a classic case of the hunter becoming the hunted.

A source claims that Godzilla screenwriter Max Borenstein will pen the series, which will probably be a star vehicle for a name actor, much as Extant has been for Halle Berry.

When Minority Report was released in theaters, it grossed more than $358 million worldwide. We hope that success can cross over to television. There's already a sci-fi series with a similar premise on air called Person of Interest, but there's enough difference that we're sure there's room for both.

Who would you like to see star in Minority Report?

