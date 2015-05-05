Latest Stories

wpid-wp-1421699168378.jpeg

Steven Spielberg developing Brave New World as scripted series at Syfy

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 5, 2015

Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg is teaming up with Syfy (Corporate owner of Blastr - Ed.) to develop a new scripted series based on Aldous Huxley's beloved sci-fi novel Brave New World

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the project, noting that Spielberg plans to reunite with Taken producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey on the series. The team scored big with an Emmy win for the ambitious SCI FI Channel miniseries Taken back in 2002, so why not get the band back together for the next go-round?

Huxley's novel is one of the most decorated pieces of English language literature, genre or otherwise, and is set in in a world without poverty, war or disease. Humans are given mind-altering drugs and free sex, while consumerism runs rampant. People are no longer able to reproduce, but are instead engineered in hatcheries — and those who won't conform are forced onto reservations. But everything changes when one "savage" challenges the status quo.

The story is loaded with subtext that could make for an excellent series, and here's hoping Spielberg will capitalize on the opportunity to reflect back on our own world through the lens of Huxley's story.

"Brave New World is one of the most influential genre classics of all time," Syfy president Dave Howe. "Its provocative vision of a future gone awry remains as powerful and as timeless as ever. Promising to be a monumental television event, Brave New World is precisely the groundbreaking programming that is becoming the hallmark of Syfy."

Bringing Spielberg back to the network is obviously a big get for Syfy, and the project joins several other bigger-budget shows digging back into the core of the science fiction genre. The network has already debuted critical hit 12 Monkeys and has ambitious projects such as The Expanse and Childhood's End in the pipeline.

Do you plan on checking out Spielberg's Brave New World?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

