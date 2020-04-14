Steven Spielberg possibly saved Babu Frik's life in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Thanks to the official art book for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we got a glimpse into the development process for the look of fan favorite character, Babu Frik (voiced by Shirley Henderson). Now, Empire brings us some fresh intel on how the fate of the diminutive and Kijimi-based droidsmith may have been decided by one of Hollywood's most legendary directors.

“It could be a rumour, but I believe J.J. [Abrams, director and co-writer] screened the movie for Steven Spielberg, and at the end Spielberg said, ‘What happened to Babu?’” Neal Scanlan, Creature and Droid Effects Creative Supervisor at Lucasfilm, told the magazine for its upcoming issue. “Everybody thought, ‘Oh God, what did happen to Babu?’”

Spielberg's alleged reaction sounds pretty genuine, don't you think? After making E.T., the guy is a definitive authority on how to handle adorable cinematic aliens. It makes sense that he'd identify so strongly with a character like Babu Frik.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney & Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When the First Order destroys Kijimi with one of their Death Star-equipped vessels, we're meant to think that Babu and Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell) are done for. According to concept artist Ivan Manzella, Frick was supposed to die before he was eventually rescued for the final battle on Exegol, delivering a joyful little "Hey! hey!" from inside the cockpit of Zorrii's ship. Even Henderson reportedly admitted her surprise at the little alien's survival, which was grafted onto the climax via a trove of Frik-related content that was shot, but not used in the final cut.

“We shot several other sequences,” Scanlan explained. “The ILM guys found one, lifted out Babu and put him into Zorii’s ship at the end."

If you go back and watch the scene with this knowledge, you can kind of tell that his little pop-up moment was made by a computer. Gotta love movie magic, folks!

Empire Magazine's latest issue goes on sale this Thursday, April 16. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available for purchase on digital platforms.