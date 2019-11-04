Latest Stories

Horror gift guide
Tag: Movies
The ultimate 2019 gift guide for horror fans
Joker
Tag: Movies
Martin Scorsese explains why he didn't end up directing Joker
A European Wood Ant
Tag: Science
Cannibal ants built a thriving society in abandoned nuclear bunker - and now they’ve escaped
Ming-Na Wen The Mandalorian
Tag: TV
The Mandalorian: Ming-Na Wen's secret Star Wars role finally revealed
Steven Universe The Movie
More info i
Credit: Cartoon Network
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Once more, with feeling! Watch Steven Universe creators spill on movie’s musical moments

Contributed by
LisaGranshaw.jpg
Lisa Granshaw
Nov 4, 2019

Last month, Steven Universe The Movie showed fans what Steven, the Crystal Gems, and the residents of Beach City were up to two years after the show’s finale — and also set the stage for the upcoming epilogue series Steven Universe Future.

It was an epic adventure that we’ll soon be able to get our hands on when the film is released on DVD, and the set will include a special one-hour documentary about the making of the movie.

The documentary will provide an in-depth look behind the scenes showing how everything came together for Steven Universe The Movie. SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip from the documentary ahead of its release, featuring series creator Rebecca Sugar and the Crewuniverse. Watch below to see the team discussing what makes the movie stand out from the rest of the show and why they wanted to make a musical.

Check out the clip below:

You can check out the whole documentary on DVD when it’s released Nov. 12 and also grab the movie’s vinyl soundtrack on Nov. 15.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Exclusive
Tag: video
Tag: Steven Universe

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: