Stock up on silver bullets for a remake of Joe Dante's The Howling

Genre films from the '80s have been fertile fields for Hollywood creative types lately, with rehashes coming down the path of Poltergeist, Gremlins and WarGames.

Now, beware of the full moon, because Joe Dante's excellent 1981 werewolf flick, The Howling, is creeping toward a big-budget remake by Emaji Entertainment, based on author Gary Brandner's The Howling Trilogy. The original low-budget horror film centered around a news anchorwoman played by Dee Wallace who is drawn to a remote mountain retreat, where she discovers a depraved colony of horny werewolves after a frightening encounter with a serial killer.

But it was the startling practical FX transformation scenes of maniac Eddie Quist by young creature effects wizard Rob Bottin (The Fog, The Thing, Total Recall) that had lycanthrope fans slavering for more. Using an innovative combination of makeup, prosthetics, air bladders, sprouting claws and jagged sets of gleaming fangs, Bottin created what is for many the finest werewolf metamorphosis in the history of mankind. And yes, slightly better than makeup legend Rick Baker's (Bottin's mentor) turn in An American Werewolf in London, released later that year! The Howling went on to spawn a series of sequels of diminishing quality, the most recent being 2011's The Howling: Reborn.

No further details yet on any directorial choices or casting rumors, but let's hope the producers do Joe Dante's treasured version the justice it deserves.

Are you itching to see a remake of The Howling, or should it be left alone roaming wild?

(Via Bloody Disgusting)