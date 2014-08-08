Straczynski bringing sci-fi classic Babylon 5 back to life with movie reboot in 2016

There have been rumblings about Babylon 5 coming back to life for a while now, and creator J. Michael Straczynski has heard the call — and he’s already working on a script.

TVWise is reporting that Straczynski is actively writing a script, with hopes to wrap a final draft by the end of 2015 and ramp up production in 2016. The project is reportedly a reboot of the Babylon 5 concept, and not a continuation of the original series, which ran from 1994 to 1998.

The report notes that Straczynski hopes to reuse some of the original cast members, such as Bruce Boxleitner and Mira Furlan.

Thanks to some shrewd negotiating, Straczynski actually owns the film rights to the franchise — so he isn’t beholden to getting a particular studio to sign on. But he is apparently hoping Warner Bros. (the studio that produced the original series) might be interested once the script is complete. You know, assuming it’s good.

If Warner Bros. doesn't bite, Straczynski apparently aims to finance the film through his own Studio JMS, though that might be a tall order to bankroll an $80-100 million sci-fi epic. But considering the franchise’s name cachet with genre fans — not to mention the fact that studios are mining just about any brand they can get their hands on these days — you’d think someone would be interested in co-producing.

Regardless, we’re psyched to hear some new Babylon 5 could be on the horizon, and we can’t wait to see how the franchise might be interpreted in the modern day. What would you like to see from a new Babylon 5 tale?

(Via TV Wise)