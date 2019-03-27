Latest Stories

Stranger Things 3 Eleven and Max

Stranger Things 3 trailer breaks Netflix YouTube record with 22 million views

Josh Weiss
Mar 27, 2019

In less than a week after its release, the first real trailer for Season 3 of Stranger Things racked up 22 million views, shattering the most-watched record for any Netflix YouTube video. Yes, we sifted through six years worth of videos to confirm that conclusion.

The runner-up is the final trailer for Season 2, which managed 19 million views. Bird Box's first trailer comes in third with 18 million views. Fourth places goes to Stranger Things 2's Super Bowl spot for Season 2 racked up 16 million. Kaam 25: DIVINE is tied for fourth with a similar 16 million .

While it does not release its viewer data to the public, Netflix usually cancels shows after two or three seasons, citing low audience numbers. Despite not being a genre program, One Day at a Time is a prime and recent example of this. However, the Duffer Brothers' award-winning supernatural nostalgia series seems to be a major exception to that rule, drawing in more interest than ever three seasons on.

We've included the trailer below because 1) Let's bump up those viewership numbers and 2) We're still not over the even synth-ier version of The Who's "Baba O'Riley."

The program has proved itself just as buzzy as regular network shows such as The Walking Dead and capable of shattering major trailer records that we'd expect to be broken by big budget/effects heavy studio films like Avengers: Endgame.

Set over the summer of 1985 — the same summer Back to the Future was released in theaters, by the way — Season 3 finds the young monster hunters of Hawkins experiencing more than a few growing pains. Love is in the air, longtime friendships are coming apart at the seams, new ones are taking shape, and more extra-dimensional creatures are on their way.

In trying times like these, it's good to know that the bromance between Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is still alive and well after the events of last season. 

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin  (Lucas Sinclair), David Harbour (Chief Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) are all returning for the third go-around.

New faces will include The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes as Hawkins' sleazy mayor, The Predator's Jake Busey as a questionable Hawkins journalist, and Haters Back Off!'s Francesca Reale as a Hawkins community pool lifeguard who becomes a part of the season's central mystery.

Cary Elwes Stranger Things 3

Credit: Netflix

Season 3 of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix Thursday, July 4.

