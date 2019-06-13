Stranger Things cast talks gory story, Mike and Eleven's summer romance, girl power and more

Turning up on Good Morning America to promote Stranger Things' eagerly anticipated third season, the show's teenage cast members teased Eleven and Mike's "summer of love" as well as the much darker — and bloodier — turn Netflix's hit series takes as fans head back to Hawkins and the Upside Down circa the summer of '85.

"It's definitely gorier which is pretty cool," said Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the show. "If you don't like gorier stuff, watch it anyway… it's not for the faint of heart as some would say."

Video of Cast of &#039;Stranger Things&#039; dishes on the new season live on &#039;GMA&#039; | GMA

Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard weighed in on their characters' burgeoning romance when asked by GMA host Michael Strahan whether it was fun playing this new direction or if things got a little awkward.

"There's nothing awkward about it," the actors told the anchor.

"Says the awkward people," quipped Brown. "I think we're such good friends that it's pretty easy for us to just, uh…"

"Get in and out of it?" Wolfhard chimed in. "As actors you just have to prepare for it… the [Duffer Brothers] made it a really comfortable set."

"And we've been doing it for three years," added Millie. "And afterwards, we're just like, alright, chill, let's go back to school."

Sadie Sink offered up her thoughts on her alter ego Max's strong bond with Eleven.

"It's definitely important cause like you said the first two seasons it primarily focuses on the friendship within the boys so I think it's so important that we have a strong female friendship on the show. And especially two strong characters like Eleven and Max."

The gang lastly dished on wearing "awesome '80s shorts and crew socks" for the 1985-set story with Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, speaking for everyone in saying they're no fans of short-shorts. While Caleb McLaughlin thought the strangest thing about the '80s besides the clothing was the language and the slang.

Of course, what could be stranger than a few ironic promotional tie-ins?

According to Ad Week, Burger King is hocking for a limited time an "Upside Down Whopper" in just 11 BK restaurants around the country as well as special edition Stranger Things t-shirts. That should pair nicely with Coca-Cola's heavily hyped limited return of its worst marketing mistake ever — New Coke — with the Duffer Brothers directing a Stranger Things-inspired remake of the original commercial.

Upside Down Whopper/Burger King

While Baskin-Robbins is getting in on the fun by making over several of its locations to look like Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream shop featured heavily this coming season. And even sweeter, the ice cream purveyors will be serving up several frozen treats inspired by the show as part of its 31 flavor offerings, such as Eleven's Heaven and Demogorgon Sundae.

Pop culture never had it so good.

Stranger Things 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 4.