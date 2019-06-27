Latest Stories

That wax is whack! Stranger Things kids freak out fans while posing as wax figures

Matthew Jackson
Jun 27, 2019

Stranger Things returns for its third season next week, and the show's young cast has been making the rounds to promote it in all sorts of ways. That includes interviews, photo shoots, and, occasionally, freaking out the show's fans by pretending to be a group of very lifelike wax dummies. 

The Stranger Things stars were on The Tonight Show earlier this month to talk about the new seasons, but it turns out we didn't see everything they did with host Jimmy Fallon that night. The cast also used their time on the show to participate in an elaborate surprise for fans at the Times Square location of Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. 

To pull the scheme off, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Sadie Sink (Max) all got dressed up in their best Stranger Things wardrobe, including several looks from Season 1 like Eleven's pink dress and blonde wig. Then they got into position in Madame Tussauds' Stranger Things installation, with a little help from a wax Demogorgon and Fallon in costume as Barb (he turned his head so people couldn't see his face at first). Then fans were invited in for photo opportunities on a bench set up in the middle of the installation, and the scares began. 

It's always fun to see the kids from Stranger Things goofing off together, but what made this particularly amusing was how much they started to improvise as the bit went on. At one point Sink decided to reveal herself by simply walking up and sitting down next to fans, and the increasingly elaborate tableaus they set up together — before just screaming to let the unsuspecting visitors know they were there — are delightful. 

Stranger Things returns July 4 on Netflix. 

