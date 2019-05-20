WIRE Buzz: Stranger Things posters and footage take in sun; Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels names cast; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz is a little lighthearted summer thirst tempered with some ups and downs in the world of genre cable dramas. But first things first, it’s time to talk Stranger Things.

The Netflix hit released a new tempting trailer today focused on the lifeguarding antics of Billy and his flock of adoring neighborhood moms. This third season is thirsty.

Check it out (like those moms are checking him out):

It’s not all unrequited lust out there in the sometimes Upside-Down world of Hawkins. There’s friendship of all kinds, and even a potential romance afoot as school lets the town’s kids and adults alike stretch their legs a bit. Until, of course, something totally crazy happens. Until then, fans can take solace with these great new posters - which feature Hopper, Eleven, Max, Will, Lucas, Joyce, Mike, Nancy, Dustin, Steve, Billy, Jonathan, and of course Erica - and the summer heat:

Stranger Things' third go-around hits Netflix on July 4.

Next, Deadline reports some new cast members are joining the Showtime sequel series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. The show, from the original’s John Logan, has added horror maven Lin Shaye, ex-android Brent Spiner, and Fringe-featured Amy Madigan to its huge list of recurring characters. These three join familiar faces like Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, and Nathan Lane.

The ‘30s-set L.A. story is naturally about hard-boiled detectives, a murder, folklore, and Nazis. So how do these new faces figure in? Madigan will play Miss Adelaide Finnister, mother of radio evangelist Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé) and religious bigwig from the financial side of things. Spiner is the detectives’ boss, Capt. Ned Vanderhoff, who’s trying to keep L.A. under control while forces rage on it from all directions. Shaye will be playing anti-Nazi operative Dottie Minter, who’s working with one of the detectives.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels begins production later this year.

Finally, Humans is coming to an end. The show, not the species (though with Game of Thrones over, the latter seems plausible). According to Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent, the show’s creators, the AMC and Channel 4 sci-fi has been cancelled after three seasons.

The two posted an announcement on Twitter, documenting the healthy relationship the Gemma Chan- and Letitia Wright-featuring show had with its home and thanking those that made it possible.

Take a look:

The show, about newly-conscious synthetic beings living among flesh-and-blood humans (and all the oppression that brings), finished up its final season last year - though this was unplanned.

The writers knew that there was more to be said, just no more money to say it with. So their tongue-in-cheek plea with tech mogul Elon Musk (“If there’s anyone out there with a few million quid and an interest in AI stories, we’re all ears. DM us Elon.”) might have a kernel of truth. Perhaps when the robots take over, Humans will live and humans won't.