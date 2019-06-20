Final Stranger Things Season 3 trailer shows one hell of a summer in Hawkins

For the last couple weeks, Stranger Things has been teasing its upcoming third season with the promise that "one summer can change everything."

Now that the latest trailer for Stranger Things 3 has been released — as promised, with a "party at the mall" at the very specific time of 7:11 PT — we finally have some idea as to what exactly will go down in Hawkins over this life-changing summer. And as the past comes back to haunt Eleven and her pals, it looks like it'll be one hell of a time.

Basically, even though Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) thought she'd closed the door to the Upside Down, it appears the Demogorgon ended up locked in our world, and is hell-bent on finding a new host — which doesn't bode well for Billy (Dacre Montgomery) — and destroying all of life as we know it.

Also, like any great '80s-set bit of horror, it will have a dramatic showdown inside a mall.

The release of this season's final trailer had been hyped on Twitter all day, which included the Stanger Things Twitter account bantering back-and-forth with the official Netflix account, and leaving possible clues like "we need plates, napkins, utensils, cups, ice is a MUST (he likes it cold)."

The official poster for Stranger Things' third season was released earlier this month, which teased the new monster's appearance in what's reportedly a much darker third installment. And let's be honest here, that's really saying something.

Stranger Things Season 3 will drop on Netflix July 4, so have fun choosing between binge-watching and fireworks this year.