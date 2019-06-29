Get ready for your trip back to Hawkins, the Stranger Things Season 3 soundtrack is here

It's still a few days before Stranger Things Season 3 will be available to watch on Netflix, but there is a way you can get mentally prepared for the trip back to Hawkins, Indiana.

As of today, the soundtrack to Stranger Things' latest outing is available to stream in full, and it is 41 tracks of surreal synth music. As one might expect, the tracks veer between the soothingly serene and the jarringly uncomfortable, and all dripping with that distinct 80's horror movie vibe.

The third season was once again composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of the Austin, Texas synth band S U R V I V E, but when two tracks were previewed last week, the duo put out a statement explaining how they changed their approach a little bit the third time around.

"With the season three soundtrack, we’ve made an album that doesn’t feel like a ‘score’ necessarily, but one that feels more like a stand-alone record than a collection of brief cues. We’ve incorporated the main narrative elements of the series and stayed true to the original sound while at the same time expanding on our musical palette – we often pushed it to the limit."

While we know that the new season will see the return of The Mind Flayer, albeit in a new form, some of the track titles are practically begging for speculation. There are the ominous ones, like "Blank Makes You Crazy," "Happy Screams," and "Planck's Constant," but "Not Kids Anymore," near the end of the album, seems to be particularly telling.

After all, this is the season about the "one summer that could change everything." Our quintet of heroes -- and the actors playing them -- are growing older, signaled in part by the blossoming romance between Eleven (Mia Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). And it's not like David Harbour called the upcoming finale "the greatest episode we've ever shot" for nothing.

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on Netflix on the 4th of July, but you can get an earful of the soundtrack on the platform of your choice here.

