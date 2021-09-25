TUDUM: 'Stranger Things 4' welcomes us into a house with deadly history in latest Netflix teaser

Toto, we have a feeling we're not in Hawkins anymore. Netflix kicked off its virtual "TUDUM" fan event Saturday in the biggest way possible: with the debut of another teaser of Season 4 of Stranger Things.

The short sneak peek welcomes audiences into a place known as the "Creel House," a key location with some sort of connection to the horrors of the Upside Down. What we do know for sure is that '80s horror icon Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise) is set to play Victor Creel, a maniac who was convicted of a gruesome murder in the 1950s. He's been locked away in a psychiatric hospital ever since, but we've got a feeling that sinister forces from another dimension are about to set him free (à la Henry Bowers and Pennywise in Stephen King's It).

This all jives with the latest footage, which opens in the '50s when a happy family of four moves into the house, only for things to take a very dark turn. The use of Ella Fitzgerald's "Dream a Little Dream of Me" adds a nice haunting touch. We then jump to the '80s as Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Robin (Maya Hawke) break into the place, looking for clues.

Watch the footage below:

Video of Stranger Things 4 | Creel House | Netflix

"We're very excited to show you this season," said co-creator Ross Duffer. "It's crazy, it's epic, it's long. A lot goes down."

Ross's brother and fellow co-creator, Matt Duffer, promised that one more teaser is still on the way.

Production on the fourth season kicked off in late winter of 2020 before shutting down a few weeks later due to concerns related to the COVID-19. Filming, which didn't pick back up until seven months later, only just wrapped this month (at least according to cast member Noah Schnapp). Expanding the show's narrative scope beyond what fans have seen over the last three installments, Season 4 promises to be the most ambitious outing yet thanks to a boatload of new characters, locations, and threats.

"You kind of know we've got some action in Hawkins, we’ve got some action apparently in Russia, and we have an entire storyline set elsewhere that will soon come to light," executive producer Shawn Levy teased over the summer. "So this is the first season where we have this sprawling geography, multiple location shoots, and we're doing it all against a backdrop of a world that has made filming slower longer in delay. So that's why it's taking so long."

The brightest jewel in the streamer's royal crown (not to be confused with another hit Netflix series, The Crown) will make its grand return sometime next year.

