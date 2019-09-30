Stranger Things lands Season 4 as Duffer brothers sign Netflix overall deal

Stranger Things will officially resolve some of those third season cliffhangers, as Netflix has renewed the nostalgia-filled sci-fi show for a fourth season. As if there was ever any doubt.

The popular series has put Hawkins through hell, made stars of its cast, and given the internet meme after meme from its adventuring squad of teens, tweens, and haggard adults. Now, a release has disclosed that the show would be returning - and its future is relatively secure as show creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers have signed a "multi-year film and series overall deal" with the streaming service.

It doesn't sound like their escaping Netflix's underground lab any time soon, especially as Stranger Things becomes a multimedia empire with more tie-ins than E.T. And the creepy crawlies keep coming in the Stranger Things 4 reveal video, which sees the logo dissolve into blackness as The Upside Down takes over the sleepy suburb. We're not in Hawkins anymore.

Take a look:

Video of Stranger Things 4 | Official Announcement

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix," the Duffers said in a statement. "We can’t wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

No word yet on when Stranger Things will return to Netflix.