Stranger Things bolsters S4 casting as crew returns for VHS-style table read

We may not be "in Hawkins anymore" as Stranger Things heads to its fourth season on Netflix, but the throwback sci-fi show from the Duffer brothers is still giving fans a lot of familiarity to hold onto. Keeping in line with the reference-heavy, comfort blanket tone of the '80s-set show, Stranger Things released another video teasing the cast's reunion for a table read of the scripts for the upcoming season.

This time, however, it wasn't a black-and-white slo-mo video, but a series of handheld camcorder shots to keep the tech in line with the tone. Cast members like Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, and David Harbour were all captured on tape — actual tape! — as the grainy footage documented the reunion before the read.

Take a look:

Video of Stranger Things 4 | The Table Read

Aside from a brief teaser showing the fate of Hopper, however, the plot of the fourth season is relatively secretive. However, there are hints to be found — like in its casting.

Deadline reports that Brett Gelman (AKA Murray Bauman) has been promoted to series regular for the fourth season. Murray's Russian prowess (and completely bonkers conspiracy bent) made him a valuable asset during the events of the third season, as everyone went Cold War super-spy, so it makes sense that he'll continue to shed his journalistic origins and embrace his role as town translator — especially if the squad has any hope of rescuing Hopper from the Soviet work camp where he's been sent.

Stranger Things 4 premieres later this year, though no word on an exact date. For what it's worth, previous seasons have mostly dropped around October.