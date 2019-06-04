Stranger Things' third season will boast three villains, including 'pure evil' Billy

After debuting the show’s latest poster earlier today, Stranger Things continues teasing its third season thanks to a deluge of news from its set. While the sunshine and mall life were certainly as prevalent as the ‘80s references and throwback fashion, the show is also stuffed with antagonists. In fact, the villainy will be three-pronged this season, with baddies on both the human and inhuman sides of Hawkins.

According to Collider, the ever-expanding party of Stranger Things heroes will have three villains to face this season. First, the Russian military has some fingers in Hawkins, Indiana’s supernatural pie. That’s no good, but of course there was going to be a governmental or military power that would take over after the U.S. Department of Energy botched things up. But wouldn’t it be the Soviet Union’s military? It is 1985 after all.

On a smaller scale, Dacre Montgomery’s Billy Hargrove is going to be a much major character this time around as the main human villain. “I think the sound bite that I would give you is, you can expect a hell of a lot more of Billy this season,” Montgomery said, per Collider. With the character getting his own origin story via flashback — possibly to explain why he’s acting so evil and what memories, perhaps, are being exploited by the Mind Flayer — it makes sense that the bully could be a new vessel for the Upside Down beast. “He’s like pure evil this season,” Montgomery added, “but the supernatural element that’s incorporated makes it really interesting and makes it dark and at times horrible.”

Billy won’t be the only one with a demon on his back. Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers “still has the presence” of the Mind Flayer after the reasonably successful events of Season 2. It’s not a bad guess that Billy and Will represent two sides of the same coin here — especially since they’re even variations on the same name.

But how will that evil power manifest into the human world? Possibly through the Demo-flayer creature featured on the poster, which it sounds like production designer Chris Trujillo teased. Fans of the show should anticipate “a massive thing” at the end of the season that should provide the summer with its horrible sci-fi bona fides. “That’s being kept a little more under wraps but suffice it to say, it’s the sci-fi element that I’ve been talking about. It’s pretty incredible,” Trujillo said.

But what is that thing? And how do the military and the human vessels of evil come into play?

Fans can find out more when Stranger Things’ third season hits Netflix on July 4.