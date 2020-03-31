From Quibi to Future Man: All the genre TV & movies coming to streaming in April 2020

Another month, another streaming service. Fresh off the launches of new streamers like Apple TV+ and Disney+, niche service Quibi is making its debut in April. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of stuff to check out on all those other services, too, as we all make the best of our self-quarantine.

Quibi is a bit light on straight-up genre fare with its launch projects, though several are in the action/thriller vein and feature plenty of genre heavy hitters (we’re looking at you, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner). Netflix is launching the buzzy new animated sci-fi series The Midnight Gospel, plus beefing up its catalog with The Matrix trilogy. Geeky favorites like Mortal Kombat, the full run of genre-friendly comedy Community (which Netflix will now share with Hulu), and Killer Klowns From Outer Space will also be rolling in.

DC Universe is also dropping a biggie, with Season 2 of the hilarious animated series Harley Quinn making its debut. Hulu is kicking off the third and final season of R-rated sci-fi action comedy Future Man and also bringing the 2002 superhero flick Spider-Man to streaming (a great film to revisit a few Peter Parkers down the line). The service will also have Season 2 of FX cult hit What We Do in the Shadows once it kicks off. Disney+ continues to add to its catalog, adding National Treasure and a few more new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ final season.

Amazon Prime also has its contemplative new sci-fi series Tales From the Loop, along with the indie psychological thriller The Lighthouse. If you’re looking for something a bit more slasher-y, Shudder is dropping a ton of Friday the 13th content, including the classic films and some fascinating documentaries framed around the history of the franchise.

Check out the full list and get your queues updated and ready to roll.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original): If you’re looking for a new, weird animated series to love, this could certainly fit the bill. This series, from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell, focuses on a “spacecaster” who sets off across the multiverse to chat with folks from dying worlds. It looks positively bonkers in all the right ways.

Video of The Midnight Gospel | Official Teaser | Netflix

The Matrix Trilogy: Production on the fourth film might be stalled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a great time to revisit the sci-fi action trilogy that started it all. Don’t ever doubt the power of the Keanu Renaissance — plus “Bullet Time” is still just as cool as ever.

Video of There Is No Spoon - The Matrix (5/9) Movie CLIP (1999) HD

Extraction: It’s not straight-up sci-fi, but hey, it features most of your favorite sci-fi stars and creatives, and looks to be action-packed. So we’ll give it a nod. This flick was written by Joe Russo (you know, half of the team behind all those Avengers flicks) and stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). The story is a black-market mercenary thing with a whole lot of explosions and action. So it could definitely have some crossover appeal.

April 1

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke (1978)

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact (1998)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Minority Report (2002)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salt (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Social Network (2010)

April 3

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

April 15

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me (2010)

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

April 17

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

April 18

The Green Hornet (2011)

April 20

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount



April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

April 24

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

April 25

Django Unchained (2012)

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

April 30

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

QUIBI

The latest entry in the streaming wars has arrived. April brings us the intriguing launch of Quibi, a streaming service based around mobile viewing with short “quick bite” episodes designed for watching in free moments. So basically, TV shows with episodes just a few minutes long, or movies chopped up into mini-chapters. A lot of the programming is news/entertainment/reality TV stuff, but there are a couple of A-list projects with some genre appeal.

The service launches on April 6. Here are the three debut projects that could be of interest:

Most Dangerous Game: Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) stars in this action-thriller about a man who agrees to be hunted (you know, the dangerous game) to set up financial support for his family. The production values and cast certainly look A-list, and the action genre definitely could be well suited to the chopped-up mini-episode approach.

Video of Most Dangerous Game | Official Trailer | Quibi

Survive: Fan-favorite Game of Thrones and X-Men star Sophie Turner headlines in this project, which casts her as the victim of a remote plane crash fighting to survive in the wilderness. She’s joined by Corey Hawkins (Kong: Skull Island, 24: Legacy). Scoring Turner is a major “get,” no doubt, and it stands to reason a few Thrones fans might check it out just to see what she’s up to next.

Video of Survive | Official Trailer | Quibi

Murder House Flip: Yeah, we’ve reached peak craziness in the house flip genre. Quibi’s spin on the tried and true formula takes a more horrific turn, looking to renovate and revamp literal murder houses (you know, the places where people were killed) and trying to turn them into chic new pads. Out with the blood, in with the bourgeois?

Video of Murder House Flip | Official Trailer | Quibi

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Future Man: Complete Final Season - Season 3: The sci-fi time-travel action-comedy returns for its third and final season. The show is basically an R-rated spin on The Last Starfighter, and it’s a hilariously bloody romp. The final season finds our heroes on the run through all of time and trying to right a few wrongs along the way.

Video of Future Man: Season 3 - Exclusive Official Teaser Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX): One of the weirdest, funniest series of last season returns with a new season of blood-sucking hilarity. The Taika Waititi-fied series follows vampire roommates just trying to make a life (afterlife?) for themselves in New York City.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2: Official Trailer [HD] | FX

Spider-Man (2002): Believe it or not, it’s been a while since Sam Raimi’s OG Spidey flick has been available on streaming. Sure, we all love Tom Holland’s modern-day Peter Parker, but there’s something nostalgic and glorious in going back to the story that made Spider-Man a blockbuster superhero and set the stage for all the sequels and reboots to come.

Video of Spider-Man (2002) Official Trailer 1 - Tobey Maguire Movie

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Get Smart (2008)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Misery (1990)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

Spider-Man (2002)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season: Season 3 (Hulu)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Parasite (2019)

April 9

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

April 16

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 24

Abominable (2019)

DISNEY+

HIGHLIGHTS

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New Episodes): The final season of Clone Wars is already blowing fans' minds, and the new episodes will continue to roll out this month. From the return of Ahsoka Tano to wrapping up long-simmering storylines, this final run of episodes is packing plenty of punches.

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | &quot;Deal No Deal&quot; Clip | Disney+

National Treasure: It’s basically Indiana Jones with about 150 percent more Nic Cage. The wild adventure to find a hidden treasure (complete with a thrilling caper to steal the Declaration of Independence) is still just as fun as ever. And who knows? Maybe if National Treasure can find some fresh streaming love, it might get Disney fired up to make that long-rumored sequel?

Video of National Treasure Official Trailer (2004)

April 1

Dr. Dolittle

April 3

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 - "Dangerous Debt"

One Day At Disney Episode 118 - "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"

April 10

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)

A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Special) (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 - "Together Again"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 - "Minnie Mouse: Kite"

April 12

PJ Masks (Season 3)

April 17

Let's Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Seasons 1-2)

Pluto's Purchase (1984)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 - "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 - "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"

April 23

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (Season 3)

April 24

Man in Space (1955)

Mars and Beyond (1957)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 - "The Phantom Apprentice"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 - "WALL•E: Recycling Container"

One Day At Disney Episode 121 - "Tia Kratter: Pixar University"

April 30

National Treasure (2004)

DC UNIVERSE

Harley Quinn (Season 2): The first season of this hilarious F-bomb-loaded animated series has proven to be one of DC Universe’s biggest critical hits, and now it’s back for even more insanity with Harley and the gang.

Video of Watch Harley Quinn | Season 2 Full Trailer | DC Universe | TV-MA

Justice League (Animated Films): As if Harley’s next set of adventures weren't enough, DC Universe is also adding a boatload of animated Justice League flicks. Highlights include Gods and Monsters, The Flashpoint Paradox, and Justice League vs. Teen Titans.

Video of Justice League vs. Teen Titans - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK

April 1

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)

Green Lantern: First Flight (2009)

Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

Justice League: War (2014)

Justice League: Doom (2012)

Justice League: The New Frontier (2008)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

April 3

Harley Quinn, “New Gotham”

April 10

Harley Quinn, “Riddle U”

April 17

Harley Quinn, “Trapped”

April 24

Harley Quinn, “Thawing Hearts”

SHUDDER

HIGHLIGHTS

Cursed Films: This five-part documentary series digs into “cursed” productions of classic horror films, spotlighting things like behind-the-scenes accidents and freaky rumors that have surrounded projects like The Omen and Poltergeist over the years. This doc series tracks down original cast and crew members to dig into those scary stories to figure out if there’s any truth to it all. Some A-listers being interviewed include Richard Donner, Linda Blair, Kane Hodder, and a whole lot more.

Video of Cursed Films - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

The Friday the 13th Collection: Shudder is also spending the month digging into legendary horror icon Jason. That means eight classic Friday the 13th flicks, plus documentaries looking back at the legacy of the character and franchise. The two docs are Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th and Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini. The film line-up hitting this month includes Friday the 13th, Part 2, Part III, The Final Chapter, A New Beginning, Part VI: Jason Lives, Part VII: The New Blood, and Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

Video of Friday the 13th 5 (1/9) Movie CLIP - Reawakening Jason (1985) HD

April 1

The Friday the 13th Collection

The Exorcist (1973)

April 2

Cursed Films - Episode 1: “The Exorcist”

April 3

Halfway to Halloween Hotline

April 6

Haunters: The Art of the Scare (2017)

Tales of Halloween (2015)

April 9

Cursed Films - Episode 2: “The Omen”

Cursed Films - Episode 3: “Poltergeist”

April 10

Halfway to Halloween Hotline

April 13

Absentia (2017)

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)

We Are What We Are (2013)

April 16

Cursed Films - Episode 3: “Twilight Zone: The Movie”

Cursed Films - Episode 4: “The Crow”

April 17

Halfway to Halloween Hotline

April 20

Extremity (2018)

Voice From the Stone (2017)

April 23

0.0Mhz (2019)

April 24

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: Season 2

Halfway to Halloween Hotline

April 27

The Siren (2019)

To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story (2017)

April 30

Wolf Creek: Season 2

AMAZON PRIME

HIGHLIGHTS

Tales From the Loop: This could be an intriguing one, hailing from Planet of the Apes mastermind Matt Reeves. The show follows a town that's built above a machine designed to explore the mysteries of the universe. That connection means literally anything is possible in the town, so think Eureka but more serious and poignant, maybe? The cast includes Rebecca Hall (The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones).

Video of Tales From the Loop | Official Trailer

The Lighthouse: Before he was Batman, he was going crazy in a lighthouse. The buzzy psychological horror flick The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, lands on Amazon Prime to freak us all out. The film was an indie darling, garnering plenty of buzz along the way.

Video of The Lighthouse | Official Trailer HD | A24

April 1

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)



April 3

Tales from the Loop - Amazon Original series: Season 1



April 10

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)



April 16

The Lighthouse (2019)



April 17

Dino Dana - Amazon Original series: Season 3B



April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Apple TV+

The Apple genre line-up is fairly thin this month, though the debut season of the Amazing Stories reboot is still fresh. Beyond that, the service still has the first seasons of Servant, For All Mankind, and SEE to check out (if you haven't already).